Woman flung into the air after colliding with a car; spine-chilling accident from Kerala goes viral

A horrific road accident from Kerala has emerged on social media that has been sending chills down the spine. The video shows a pillion rider flying into the air after a speeding car smashed into the scooter.

A terrifying accident occurred in Kerala’s Malappuram, claiming a life. The incident took plaec on the Kuttipuram-Tirur road on Saturday evening, August 20, t. The whole episode was captured on a CCTV camera and went viral on the Internet. In the video, a woman can be seen thrown into the air as a car crashed into a scooter.

Reportedly, a person identified as Abdul Khader was commuting with his wife Rukiya on a scooter. When a vehicle approaching from the other side crashed into his scooter. Unfortunately, Abdul Khader died on the spot. At the same time, his wife Rukiya was thrown into the air after and sustained injuries and is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra shares a video of a creative entry gate; the ‘jugaad’ has left netizens amused

In the caught-on cam footage, Abdul Khader can be seen riding his two-wheeler on the left side of the road. However, the car tried to overtake another vehicle. During the attempt, the vehicle driver lost his balance and collided with Khader's scooter. In the video, a man was also seen standing on the footpath near the accident spot and witnessing the spine-chilling incident. As the car collided with the scooter, he saw disturbed and ran toward the woman who had been flung into the air.

According to sources, the victim, recognised as Abdul Khader, was working in the UAE and returned home a few days ago on leave. When the accident occurred, Khader and his wife Rukiya were returning home after visiting a relative in Thavanur.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral on social media. Social media users expressed concern over reckless driving on the roads. While a few netizens demanded stringent action against the speeding car driver. Watch the video.

Also Read: Monkey washes garments like professional dhobi; viral video stunned netizens

