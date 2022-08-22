Watch: Monkeys in Vrindavan steal Mathura District Magistrate's glasses

A video of police officers and locals trying their best to retrieve Mathura District Magistrate's glasses from a monkey is going viral, and netizens loaded the comment section with their opinions and such experiences.

We have seen tons of videos of monkeys stealing away valuables from humans. It becomes very difficult for the people to retrieve it back from the monkeys. Hence, we see most tourist places with monkeys roaming around, displaying warning signs to keep our belongings safe from getting snatched by them.

Now a video of police officers and locals trying their best to retrieve Mathura District Magistrate's stolen glasses from a monkey is going viral. Netizens, however, loaded the comment section with their opinions and their own experiences.

ALSO READ: Video of man pulling leopard by its tail and hind legs, leaves netizens outraged

A monkey from Vrindavan steals Mathura's District Magistrate, Navneet Chahal's glasses, while he was on a field visit in Vrindavan along with a group of 20 other officials. In the viral video, a group of police officers and locals present at the spot can be seen trying their best to retrieve the DM’s glasses. But after several attempts, they fail miserably to regain the glasses as the confused monkey perches to the top of the stairs with his newly acquired treasure.

After holding and sniffing the glasses for some time, the monkey somehow decides to return the glasses. The locals and officers with experience regaining such stolen items from the monkeys were successful. Take a look at the stunning video:

The shocking video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle and has gathered around 25K views in just twenty hours of being online. Netizens, however, loaded the comment section with their opinions and their own experiences. A user said Vrindavan had become a hotspot for notorious monkeys who steals valuables of people, including glasses, right off their faces, while another said the monkeys in Vrindavan have learned that they will get food and mango drink Frooti in exchange for items they steal from the people. Another said the 10 rupees Frooti has been selling for 15 rupees in the area as the shopkeepers take advantage of the situation. A fourth shared his experience by saying that DM was lucky enough to get back his glasses as his glasses were stolen while he was sitting in his car, and the monkeys broke them instead of giving them back.

ALSO READ: Watch: Jaguar pounces on crocodile in water; What happened next will shock you

ALSO READ: Watch: Giant King Cobra pounces on man as he tries lifting it; leaves netizens stunned