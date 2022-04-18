Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to visit Gujarat on 3-day tour; here's a detailed itinerary

    Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), will also be present during the three-day visit. He will take part in a few events alongside Prime Minister Modi.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 9:36 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a three-day visit to Gujarat today, where he will dedicate and lay the groundwork for a number of development projects. PM Modi will attend events in Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Jamnagar, and Dahod during his tour.

    "These programmes will encompass several sectors and will improve people's 'Ease of Living," he declared in a series of tweets on Sunday. Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), will also be present during the three-day visit. He will take part in a few events alongside Prime Minister Modi.

    Here's a look at his itinerary:

    Day 1

    - When the Prime Minister arrives in Gujarat on Monday, he will pay a visit to the Vidya Samiksha Kendra. 

    - PM Modi further stated that the event in Banaskantha would be held on Tuesday at the Banas Dairy complex. In addition, a new dairy complex and potato processing factory will be constructed. "Both of these initiatives will empower local farmers while also contributing to value addition in the agro-dairy area," the Prime Minister added.

    PM Modi will dedicate to the country a new dairy complex and potato processing factory built at a cost of more than Rs 600 crore in the Banaskantha district. He will also dedicate the Banas Community Radio Station, which was founded to assist farmers with important scientific information on agricultural and animal husbandry.

    Also Read | PM Modi unveils 108 ft Hanuman statue in Gujarat's Morbi as part of 'Hanumanji Char Dham'

    Day 2

    - The Prime Minister announced that the foundation stone for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will be set on Tuesday. He said this Center will bolster efforts to use traditional forms of medicine to promote global wellbeing.

    Day 3

    - The Prime Minister will attend the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit on Wednesday at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir.

    - Later that day, he will be in Dahod for the Adivasi Maha Sammelan, which will concentrate on uplifting underprivileged and marginalised groups.

    - The Prime Minister will pay a visit to the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar. "The Centre gathers over 500 crore data sets yearly and analyses them meaningfully utilising big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to improve overall learning outcomes for students," according to the PMO.

    Also Read | PM Modi inaugurates KK Patel super-speciality hospital in Gujarat’s Bhuj

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2022, 9:36 AM IST
