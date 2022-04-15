Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi inaugurates KK Patel super-speciality hospital in Gujarat’s Bhuj

    The 200-bed hospital is the first charitable super-speciality hospital in Kutch, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

    PM Modi inaugurates KK Patel super-speciality hospital in Gujarat's Bhuj-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 15, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital in Bhuj, Gujarat via video conferencing. The hospital has been built by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Bhuj.

    The 200-bed hospital is the first charitable super-speciality hospital in Kutch, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. It will provide super-speciality services such as interventional cardiology (cathlab), cardiothoracic surgery, radiation oncology, medical oncology, surgical oncology, nephrology, urology, nuclear medicine, neurosurgery, joint replacement and other supportive services like laboratory and radiology, the PMO said.

     

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2022, 12:08 PM IST
