PM Modi inaugurates KK Patel super-speciality hospital in Gujarat’s Bhuj

The 200-bed hospital is the first charitable super-speciality hospital in Kutch, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital in Bhuj, Gujarat via video conferencing. The hospital has been built by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Bhuj.

The 200-bed hospital is the first charitable super-speciality hospital in Kutch, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. It will provide super-speciality services such as interventional cardiology (cathlab), cardiothoracic surgery, radiation oncology, medical oncology, surgical oncology, nephrology, urology, nuclear medicine, neurosurgery, joint replacement and other supportive services like laboratory and radiology, the PMO said.