PM Modi unveils 108 ft Hanuman statue in Gujarat's Morbi as part of 'Hanumanji Char Dham'

According to a statement published by the Prime Minister's Office on Friday, the monument is the second of four sculptures being created in the four directions around the nation as part of the 'Hanumanji Char Dham' initiative. According to the PMO, the monument has been installed in the west, at the Ashram of Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing to inaugurate a 108-foot statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi on Saturday. The prime minister announced this on Twitter earlier in the morning.

"Today is Hanuman Jayanti, a great event. At 11 a.m., a 108-foot-tall statue of Hanuman Ji will be unveiled in Morbi. I am honoured to be able to participate in this event through video conferencing," he tweeted with images of the deity's statue.

The first statue in the series was built in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla in 2010, and construction on the third statue has begun in the south in Rameswaram, according to the PMO.

Earlier, the prime minister wished everyone a happy Hanuman Jayanti. "On the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, a symbol of strength, courage, and restraint, best wishes to all the countrymen. May everyone's life be blessed with power, wisdom, and knowledge by the grace of 'Pawanputra,'" PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

The festival of Hanuman Jayanti commemorates Lord Hanuman's birth anniversary. The festival will be held on April 16 this year.

