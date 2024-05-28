PM Modi to meditate at same spot as Swami Vivekananda in Kanyakumari ahead of LS Polls result

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu from May 30 to June 1 as part of his culmination of the election campaign and ahead of the counting of votes on June 4. He will be meditating at the same place where Swami Vivekananda did meditation, at the Dhyan Mandapam from the 30th of May evening to the 1st of June evening.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Election results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, from May 30 to June 1. According to government sources, the Prime Minister will visit the Rock Memorial and will meditate day and night at the same place where Swami Vivekananda did meditation, at the Dhyan Mandapam from the 30th of May evening to the 1st of June evening.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections will be held on June 4.

Kanyakumari is the place where Swami Vivekananda had a vision of Bharat Mata.

This rock had a major impact on Swami Vivekanand’s life. People believe that like Sarnath holds a special place in the life of Gautam Buddha, this rock also holds a similar place in the life of Swami Vivekanand. It was here that he arrived after wandering across the country and mediated for 3 days and hit upon attained a vision for a developed India.

It is also believed that Goddess Parvati also meditated at the same place on one foot as she waited for Lord Shiva. Further, this is the place where India’s Eastern and Western coastlines meet. It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

"PM is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In line with this, he will reach Kanyakumari on 30th May and stay there till 1st June. In 2019, he had visited Kedarnath, in 2014 he visited Shivaji’s Pratapgarh," the source added.

