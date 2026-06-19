PM Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal for a mega International Yoga Day celebration with 30,000 people, announced by leader Dilip Ghosh. He also revealed a unique yoga session planned on a boat on the Ganga River as part of the event.

PM Modi to Lead Mega Yoga Day Celebrations in West Bengal

Ahead of International Yoga Day, West Bengal leader Dilip Ghosh announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the state to participate in the mega celebrations, which will see the participation of approximately 30,000 people. West Bengal Minister today participated in the yoga program held in Kolkata.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Highlighting the global appeal of the ancient Indian practice, Ghosh noted that yoga has transcended borders and is now practised in nearly 200 countries. "Yoga has become very popular; it is practised in 200 countries. There will also be a Yoga Day. The Prime Minister is coming to Bengal this time to participate in Yoga Day celebrations, and we will practice yoga with 30,000 people," Dilip Ghosh said.

Grassroots Promotion and Outreach

The leader further informed that the ground-level promotion for the event has already commenced, with daily practice sessions being organised a week in advance. He emphasised that the objective is to ensure that the message and benefits of yoga reach every household. "Yoga promotion and practice have begun a week in advance and are happening daily. Efforts are underway to ensure that yoga reaches every home, every person, every household," he added.

Unique Session on Ganga River

Ghosh also revealed a unique highlight for this year's celebrations in the state--a special yoga session on the river. "This time, there will be a huge event on the Ganga River, where yoga will be practised on a boat," he said.

International Yoga Day: A Global Movement

International Yoga Day, observed annually on June 21, remains a cornerstone of India's soft power diplomacy. Adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 following a proposal by Prime Minister Modi, the event has since become a global movement. As in previous years, Indian missions and local leadership across the country are working in coordination to promote the physical and mental health benefits of the practice, with the Ministry of AYUSH leading the national observance. (ANI)