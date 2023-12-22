PM Modi to launch five Vande Bharat, 2 Amrit Bharat trains to Bengaluru on December 30

PM Modi to inaugurate five Vande Bharat and two Amrit Bharat trains, along with Ayodhya's new railway station and airport on December 30. These trains aim to enhance travel, connecting various states and employing advanced technology for improved speed, although Amrit Bharat fares are slightly higher.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate five Vande Bharat trains along with two Amrit Bharat trains on December 30, with two of these trains slated to run to Bengaluru.

The Amrit Bharat trains, employing push and pull technology, aim to reduce travel time and increase overall train speed. In addition to the train launches, PM Modi will also inaugurate Ayodhya's new railway station and the Maryada Purushottam Sri Rama Airport on the same day.



The ceremony in Ayodhya on December 30 will witness PM Modi's presence, marking the green signal for the new trains, airports, and railway stations. Among the eight trains to be inaugurated, routes include Ayodhya to Anand Vihar, New Delhi to Vaishnodevi, Amritsar to New Delhi, Jalna to Mumbai, and Coimbatore to Bengaluru for the Vande Bharat trains. Additionally, the Amrit Bharat trains from Delhi to Darbhanga and Malda to Bangalore will commence operations during this time.

Catering to the needs of the working-class populace, the count of Amrit Bharat trains has reached 150. These trains establish connections between states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.



Utilizing the pull-push technology, these trains are expected to outpace even Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains. However, reports suggest that the fares for Amrit Bharat trains are 10 to 15 per cent higher than those of express trains.



Simultaneously, the Vande Bharat trains are being linked to Ayodhya. The inauguration of the Ayodhya airport on December 30 will commence flights from January 5, further enhancing connectivity and transportation in the region