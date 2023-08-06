PM Modi to flag off redevelopment work at 508 railway stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to initiate the redevelopment of 508 railway stations, reflecting India's commitment to modernizing public transport and providing enhanced passenger facilities. The project aligns with the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, emphasizing integrated urban development and cultural architecture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to initiate the foundation laying ceremony for the revitalization of 508 railway stations spanning the entire expanse of the nation through a video conference. The Prime Minister has consistently underscored the significance of modern public transportation, particularly emphasizing the railways as a favoured mode of travel for citizens across the country. Recognizing this preference, he has highlighted the necessity of furnishing railway stations with top-tier facilities. To actualize this vision, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was introduced, aimed at rejuvenating 1309 stations nationwide.

In line with this initiative, the Prime Minister will initiate the groundwork for the transformation of 508 stations, with an estimated expenditure exceeding Rs 24,470 crore. The transformation will encompass creating Master Plans that envision these stations as 'City Centers,' seamlessly integrating both sides of urban locales. This comprehensive approach aligns with the broader goal of holistic urban development centred around these railway hubs.

Distributed across 27 states and union territories, the 508 stations earmarked for redevelopment include 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, 13 in Karnataka, among others.

The redevelopment venture envisions modern conveniences for passengers, well-planned traffic flow, seamless inter-modal connectivity, and informative signage for traveller guidance. The architecture of the station structures will be influenced by local culture, heritage, and architectural traditions.