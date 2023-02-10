Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi inaugurates UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow; check details

    More than 10,000 delegates, including more than 400 participants from 41 countries, top industry leaders, Union Ministers, Ministers/diplomats from 10 partner countries and CEOs of leading companies and banks are expected to attend the 34 sessions.

    PM Modi to inaugurate UP Global Investors' Summit today; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 9:15 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (February 10) inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit in Lucknow. Later, the Prime Minister will visit Mumbai, where he will flag off two Vande Bharat trains from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

    According to reports, PM Modi will also dedicate two road projects to the nation - the Santacruz Chembur Link Road and the Kurar underpass project. The Prime Minister will then inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, also in Mumbai, during his day-long visit.

    Also read: ISRO to launch rocket SSLV-D2 today: 5 things you need to know

    It is reportedly said that more than 10,000 delegates, including more than 400 participants from 41 countries, top industry leaders, Union Ministers, Ministers/diplomats from 10 partner countries and CEOs of leading companies and banks are expected to attend the 34 sessions during the event at the Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow.

    While Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the summit today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others, will chair various sessions, including those being organised by 10 partner countries, during the event.

    Also read: Russia to display 5th Gen Sukhoi Su-57E fighter at Aero India air show

    Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, Godrej Industries chairman Nadir Godrej, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, Dixon Technologies chairman Sunil Vachani and Zurich Airport Asia chief executive Daniel Bircher are likely to attend the summit.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi's Mumbai visit: Prime Minister to flag off two Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate elevated roads; check details - adt

    PM Modi's Mumbai visit: Prime Minister to flag off two Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate elevated roads; details

    ISRO successfully launches SSLV-D2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota AJR

    ISRO successfully launches SSLV-D2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota

    ISRO to launch rocket SSLV-D2 today: 5 things you need to know AJR

    ISRO to launch rocket SSLV-D2 today: 5 things you need to know

    Russia to display 5th Gen Sukhoi Su-57E fighter at Aero India air show - adt

    Russia to display 5th Gen Sukhoi Su-57E fighter at Aero India air show

    Serum Institute vaccine against cervical cancer to be available for public in February may cost Rs 2000 gcw

    Serum Institute's vaccine against cervical cancer to be available soon

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi's Mumbai visit: Prime Minister to flag off two Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate elevated roads; check details - adt

    PM Modi's Mumbai visit: Prime Minister to flag off two Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate elevated roads; details

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC try their luck at League Shield and playoffs spots, respectively-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC try their luck at League Shield and playoffs spots, respectively

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Team India clarifies confusion on what Ravindra Jadeja applied on his finger against Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Team India clarifies confusion on what Ravindra Jadeja applied on his finger

    SHOCKING Rakhi Sawant claims Adil Khan Durrani 'recorded her nude videos and sold them' RBA

    SHOCKING! Rakhi Sawant claims Adil Khan Durrani 'recorded her nude videos and sold them'

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, 1st Test: Nagpur pitch is not a rank turner - Ravindra Jadeja after Day 1 fifer-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Nagpur pitch isn't a rank turner' - Ravindra Jadeja after Day 1 fifer

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon