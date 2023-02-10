PM Modi inaugurates UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow; check details

More than 10,000 delegates, including more than 400 participants from 41 countries, top industry leaders, Union Ministers, Ministers/diplomats from 10 partner countries and CEOs of leading companies and banks are expected to attend the 34 sessions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (February 10) inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit in Lucknow. Later, the Prime Minister will visit Mumbai, where he will flag off two Vande Bharat trains from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

According to reports, PM Modi will also dedicate two road projects to the nation - the Santacruz Chembur Link Road and the Kurar underpass project. The Prime Minister will then inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, also in Mumbai, during his day-long visit.

It is reportedly said that more than 10,000 delegates, including more than 400 participants from 41 countries, top industry leaders, Union Ministers, Ministers/diplomats from 10 partner countries and CEOs of leading companies and banks are expected to attend the 34 sessions during the event at the Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow.

While Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the summit today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others, will chair various sessions, including those being organised by 10 partner countries, during the event.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, Godrej Industries chairman Nadir Godrej, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, Dixon Technologies chairman Sunil Vachani and Zurich Airport Asia chief executive Daniel Bircher are likely to attend the summit.