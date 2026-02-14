During his Assam visit, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rs 3,030 cr Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu, the National Data Centre for North Eastern Region, IIM Guwahati's temporary campus, and flag off 225 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme.

Northeast's First Extradosed Bridge

During his day-long visit to Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu across the River Brahmaputra connecting between Guwahati and North Guwahati on Saturday. The 6-lane extradosed Prestressed Concrete (PSC) bridge, built at a cost of around Rs 3,030 crore, connects Guwahati with North Guwahati and is the first extradosed bridge in Northeast India. It will cut travel time between Guwahati and North Guwahati to 7 minutes. Considering the high seismicity of the region, the bridge incorporates base isolation technology using friction pendulum bearings. High-performance stay cables have been used to ensure durability and long-term structural performance. A Bridge Health Monitoring System (BHMS) has also been incorporated for real-time condition monitoring, early damage detection and improved safety and service life of the extradosed bridge.

Boosting Digital Infrastructure

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the National Data Centre for North Eastern Region at Amingaon in Kamrup district of Assam. The state-of-the-art Data Centre, with a total sanctioned load of 8.5 MW and an average rack capacity of 10 kW per rack, will host mission-critical applications of various government departments and also function as a Disaster Recovery centre for other National Data Centres. This will enable governments in the Northeast to digitally facilitate the delivery of essential citizen-centric services. Aligned with the vision of Digital India, National Data Centre for North Eastern Region has been envisaged as a strategic intervention to strengthen the region's ICT backbone and ensure robust, secure and always-available digital infrastructure.

Fillip to Higher Education

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the temporary campus of IIM Guwahati, which will give a major fillip to higher education and management education in the North-Eastern Region.

Promoting Clean Urban Mobility

The Prime Minister will also flag off 225 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme in Guwahati (100), Nagpur (50), Bhavnagar (50) and Chandigarh (25). With the launch of e-bus operations under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme in these four cities, more than 50 lakh citizens are expected to benefit through access to clean, affordable and reliable public transport services, contributing to improved urban mobility and enhanced quality of life. (ANI)