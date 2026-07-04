Police in Rajkot arrested a couple accused of murdering their 22‑year‑old son by forcing him to drink acid and strangling him. A forensic postmortem contradicted claims of suicide, confirming strangulation as the cause of death.

A 22‑year‑old man was allegedly murdered by his parents in Gundala village of Gondal taluka, Rajkot district. Police arrested the couple after a forensic postmortem contradicted the family’s claim that he had taken his own life by consuming acid.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victim, identified as Ram Bambhava, was allegedly forced to drink acid by his mother, Manisha alias Moti Bambhava, before being strangled by his father, Babu alias Atul Bambhava, on June 30. The FIR was lodged by his 20‑year‑old wife, Bansi.

Wife’s Complaint Leads To Arrest

According to the FIR, Bansi married Ram five months ago. She alleged that her husband often returned home drunk and quarreled with his father. On June 29, Ram’s drinking led to an argument at her parental home, after which her father called Ram’s father to take him back.

The next day, while Bansi was still at her parents’ house, she was informed that Ram had died after consuming acid. Relatives later told her that Ram had returned home drunk and fought with his father. During the altercation, his mother allegedly forced acid down his throat, and his father strangled him.

Bansi further alleged that her in‑laws warned her not to reveal the incident, fearing damage to the family’s reputation.

Forensic Evidence Contradicts Suicide Claim

Rajkot superintendent of police Vijay Singh Gurjar said the circumstances appeared suspicious, prompting a forensic postmortem. The examination revealed strangulation marks on Ram’s neck, confirming this as the cause of death rather than acid consumption.

Investigating officer UR Damor said the accused were arrested on July 2 and produced before a court on July 3. Police seized the acid bottle allegedly used, the clothes worn by the accused, and a bedsheet stained with vomit.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ram was unemployed and seeking work, while his father ran a tea stall.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine the full sequence of events and establish accountability.