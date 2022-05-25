PM Modi to inaugurate 1,152 houses as part of Light House Project in Chennai

On January 1, 2021, the Prime Minister lay the groundwork for six Light House Projects around the country. PM has been checking the project's status on a regular basis, including through drone monitoring.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 1152 dwellings created as part of the Light House Project - Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban. For the first time in the country, it employs cutting-edge global technology, materials, and processes in the building sector on a significant scale. This project employs the Precast Concrete Construction System, which is popular in the United States and Finland.

Five significant infrastructure projects totaling over 2,960 crore rupees are among the finished works that the Prime Minister is slated to dedicate to the country. One among them is the 75-kilometer-long Madurai-Theni Railway Gauge Conversion Project, which cost more than 500 million rupees to build.

Another project is the 30-kilometer-long third Railway line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, two important Chennai suburbs, which cost more than 590 crore rupees to build. He will commission the natural gas pipeline project in the 115-kilometer Ennore-Chengalpattu part and the 271-kilometer Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section, which will cost a total of 1,760 crore rupees.

Modi will also lay the groundwork for six projects totaling 28,540 crore rupees. The major project involves the 262-kilometer-long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, which would cost more than 14,870 crore rupees to construct. The 21-kilometer-long, four-lane, double-decker elevated expressway linking Chennai Port and Maduravoyal in the city would cost more than 5,850 crore rupees to build. The five Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari Railway Stations will be renovated at a cost of 1,800 crore rupees.

