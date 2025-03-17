PM Modi to inaugurate 10th Raisina Dialogue today; New Zealand PM Luxon to deliver keynote address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Raisina Dialogue today, where the chief guest, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, will deliver the keynote address.

ANI |Published: Mar 17, 2025, 9:26 AM IST

The 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, being co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), will commence today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Raisina Dialogue today, where the chief guest, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, will deliver the keynote address.

The event will be held in New Delhi from March 17 to March 19.

"The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. According to the statement released by ORF, Raisina Dialogue is a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion supported by several institutions, organisations, and individuals who are committed to the conference's mission," the official statement read.

Nearly 3,700 attendees and over 800 speakers and delegates from around 130 countries worldwide will attend the Raisina Dialogue. The participants include serving and former heads of state, ministers and lawmakers, diplomats, policy planners, military leaders, heads of multilateral institutions, business chiefs and eminent thinkers.

The theme of this year's Raisina Dialogue is "Kalachakra: People, Peace, Planet." The conversations during the Raisina Dialogue will be structured around six key thematic pillars: 'Politics Interrupted: Shifting Sands and Rising Tides', 'Resolving the Green Trilemma: Who, Where and How', 'Digital Planet: Agents', 'Agencies and Absences, Militant Mercantilism: Trade, Supply Chains and the Exchange Rate Addiction', 'The Tiger's Tale: Rewriting Development with a New Pen', 'Investing in Peace: Drivers, Institutions and Leadership'.

"The Dialogue will also host the Raisina Ideas Pod in partnership with Firstpost, India's premier international news platform, featuring specially curated ministerial sessions and conversations of issues of global importance. It looks into diverse topics, from Europe's role within the Indo-Pacific strategic theatre to the African Union's role within the G20," the official statement read. 

