'False narrative around it...tragedy of unimaginable magnitude': PM Modi reflects on 2002 Gujarat riots

Interacting with renowned podcaster Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about the Godhra incident, where people were burned alive, calling it "a tragedy of unimaginable magnitude".

Mar 17, 2025

He said that the Godhra train burning incident, where 59 people died, occurred when he was seated in the Gujarat assembly for the budget session.

"On February 27, 2002, we were seated in the Assembly for the budget session. That same day, it had been just three days since I'd become a state representative when suddenly, the horrific Godhra incident occurred. It was a tragedy of unimaginable magnitude. People were burned alive. Of course, this was tragic for everyone. Everyone prefers peace," PM Modi said.

Apprising about the history of riots in Gujarat before he ever came into public life, the Prime Minister dismissed the perception of the 2002 Gujarat riots being the biggest riots, saying that communal violence occurred over trivial issues in the past, where the state witnessed over 250 riots before 2002. He said that riots in 1969 lasted for nearly six months.

"The perception that these were the biggest riots ever is misinformation. If you review the data from before 2002, you will see that Gujarat faced frequent riots. Curfews were constantly being imposed somewhere. Communal violence could erupt over trivial issues, like kite flying contests or even minor bicycle collisions. Before 2002, Gujarat witnessed over 250 significant riots. The riots in 1969 lasted nearly six months. So there was a long history, long before I was in the picture," PM Modi said.

Acknowledging that the Godhra train burning incident led some people towards violence, PM Modi said that efforts were made by his opponents in power at the centre to push allegations against his government. However, he added, the judiciary found them innocent after analysing the situation.

"But that one tragic incident in 2002 became a sparking point, leading some people towards violence. Yet, the judiciary thoroughly investigated the matter. At that time, our political opponents were in power, and naturally, they wanted all allegations against us to stick. Despite their relentless efforts, the judiciary analysed the situation meticulously twice and ultimately found us completely innocent. Those who were truly responsible have faced justice from the courts," the Prime Minister asserted.

He lauded Gujarat for not recording any "major riots" after 2002. PM Modi said that his homestate remains "completely peaceful" as the mantra of his government remains to focus on development for all.

"But the most important thing is, in Gujarat, where riots used to happen some way or another every year, but after 2002, in 22 years, there hasn't been a single major riot in Gujarat. Gujarat remains completely peaceful. Our approach has always been to avoid World Bank politics. Instead, our mantra has been, together with everyone, development for all, trust from all, and efforts by everyone," the PM said.

"We've shifted away from the politics of appeasement to the politics of aspiration. Because of this, anyone who wishes to contribute joins us willingly. Today, Gujarat is actively contributing toward building a developed India as well," he added.

On February 27, 2002, the Sabarmati Express carrying Hindu karsevaks was set on fire by a mob, resulting in the deaths of 59 people, including women and children.

This was followed by communal riots across the state of Gujarat, where hundreds were killed.

In 2011, a special court convicted 31 people in connection with the Godhra train burning incident, after which the Gujarat High Court in 2014 upheld the conviction of 11 people while acquitting 20 others.

Finally, the Supreme Court of India upheld the verdict given by Gujarat HC, dismissing the appeals filed by the convicts in connection with the Godhra train burning. 

