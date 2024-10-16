Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to gift stadium to Purvanchal sports enthusiasts just in time for Diwali

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present a Diwali gift to sports enthusiasts in Purvanchal by inaugurating Phases 2 and 3 of the National Center of Excellence Stadium at Dr. Sampurnanand Stadium in Varanasi on October 20. The upgraded facility, built at a cost of Rs 325.65 crores and meeting GRIHA standards, will provide athletes from over 20 sports disciplines with an international platform.

    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 4:46 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a major Diwali gift to sports enthusiasts in Purvanchal, right in his parliamentary constituency. During his visit to Varanasi on October 20, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Phases 2 and 3 of the National Center of Excellence Stadium at the redeveloped Dr Sampurnanand Stadium in Sigra, following the completion of Phase 1 in 2023. 

    The upgraded facility, built at a cost of Rs 325.65 crores, now meets GRIHA standards and offers athletes from over 20 sports disciplines the opportunity to showcase their talents on an international platform.

    Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly transforming into a sports hub. The government's efforts to enhance sports infrastructure and provide a supportive environment for athletes have already increased the state's share in international medal wins. The new stadium is expected to produce even more world-class regional athletes.

    The Kashi-based sports complex features a state-of-the-art, multi-level indoor stadium, which includes facilities for both indoor and outdoor sports. Amenities such as a gym, spa, yoga center, billiards room, cafeteria, and banquet hall are also available, making the complex a comprehensive sports destination. Additionally, it is designed to accommodate para-sports competitions.

    The redevelopment was carried out in three phases, with Phase 1 costing approximately Rs 109.36 crores, while Phases 2 and 3 were completed for around Rs 216.29 crores. The upgraded facilities will allow local athletes to witness and participate in international matches in Varanasi." 

    Sports to be held in Phases 1, 2, and 3 in Sigra Sports Stadium

    Phase-1, G plus two floors

    Badminton - 10 courts, table tennis, gymnastics, kabaddi, swimming pool - Olympic size, practice/warm up pool, board games - 4 courts for chess, carrom, squash, billiards, aerobics, cross training, cardio zone, - recovery zone, strength and conditioning zone

    Phase-2 - G plus 2

    (Shooting sports) 10 meter 50 bay range, 25 meter 25 bay range, G plus 3- Combat sports include boxing, judo, karate, taekwondo, weight lifting, wushu, kick, sports science center, fencing, boxing, wrestling, - G plus one field view changing room

    Phase-3

    Cricket practice field, volleyball, football, basketball, athletic track 8 bays 400 Meter, Tennis Court, Amphitheater, Walking cum Jogging Track, Hostel Building (G+4)-180 beds, Coach's accommodation

    "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath motivates athletes with the mantra, 'Padak Lao, Padh Pao' meaning 'Bring medals, earn recognition'. The Yogi government is rewarding medal-winning athletes with substantial cash prizes, setting an example that other states are now following in the field of sports. By fostering a supportive environment, CM Yogi has significantly enhanced sports facilities in Uttar Pradesh, boosting the morale of athletes, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds. Players now have access to international-standard equipment and training grounds, which will help improve their performance in global competitions. As the heart of Purvanchal, Varanasi’s new international-level stadium is set to be a game-changer for the region."  

