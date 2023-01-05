Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to flag off 'Ganga Vilas', world's longest river cruise on January 13; check details

    The department said that the cruise after leaving Varanasi will pass through Ghazipur, Buxar and Patna before reaching Kolkata. "The cruise will stay in Bangladesh rivers for a fortnight and thereafter will return to India via Guwahati and reach Dibrugarh," the department said.

    PM Modi to flag off 'Ganga Vilas', world's longest river cruise on January 13; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    District authorities on Thursday (January 5) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on January 13 flag off 'Ganga Vilas Cruise'. They also said that preparations for the programme have started.

    In a tweet, the Information and Public Relations Department of Uttar Pradesh said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the world's longest cruise tour from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh on January 13."

    Also read: 'It was Insightful': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella after meeting PM Modi

    The department said that the cruise after leaving Varanasi will pass through Ghazipur, Buxar and Patna before reaching Kolkata. "The cruise will stay in Bangladesh rivers for a fortnight and thereafter will return to India via Guwahati and reach Dibrugarh," the department said.

    Though the administration is yet to receive any formal programme of Modi from the Prime Minister's Office, the district administration has already started the preparations.

    Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma and District Magistrate S Rajalingam have given necessary instructions in this regard to the officials of Culture department, Tourism department and Inland Waterways Transport.

    Also read: 'Brahmanical hegemony' charge sours Kerala Youth Festival food menu

    On Thursday Sharma said that the world's longest cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh will be flagged off on January 13. The cruise will be flagged off from the jetty boarding point opposite to Ravidas Ghat.

    According to official sources, Ganga Vilas Cruise will cover a total distance of 3,200 kms. This will be the longest voyage in the world by a cruise. This journey will take a total of 50 days.

    On the way, this cruise will stop at more than 50 places, including World Heritage Sites. He said that this vessel will also pass through national parks and sanctuaries. These include Sundarban Delta and Kaziranga National Park.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2023, 6:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Man urinating on co-passenger: Didn't report as two appeared to have resolved issue, Air India tells DGCA

    Man urinating on co-passenger: Didn't report as two appeared to have resolved issue, Air India to DGCA

    Another Air India flight witnessed mid-air 'peeing' incident, this time on Paris-Delhi route

    Another Air India flight witnessed mid-air 'peeing' incident, this time on Paris-Delhi route

    It was Insightful Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella after meeting PM Modi AJR

    'It was Insightful': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella after meeting PM Modi

    Brahmanical hegemony charge sours Kerala Youth Festival food menu

    'Brahmanical hegemony' charge sours Kerala Youth Festival food menu

    BJP ended terrorism, brought all-round development in the state Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura AJR

    'BJP ended terrorism, brought all-round development in the state': Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura

    Recent Stories

    Hockey FIH Mens World Cup 2023: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces INR 1 crore reward for each player if India wins title-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Odisha CM Patnaik announces Rs 1 crore reward for each player if India wins title

    Man urinating on co-passenger: Didn't report as two appeared to have resolved issue, Air India tells DGCA

    Man urinating on co-passenger: Didn't report as two appeared to have resolved issue, Air India to DGCA

    Another Air India flight witnessed mid-air 'peeing' incident, this time on Paris-Delhi route

    Another Air India flight witnessed mid-air 'peeing' incident, this time on Paris-Delhi route

    football Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia labelled 'worst person in football'; will CR7 play ball with Frenchman snt

    Ronaldo's Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia labelled 'worst person in football'; will CR7 play ball with Frenchman?

    Honey Singh and Urfi Javed to collab for a music video? Rapper calls her 'bold and brave' vma

    Honey Singh and Urfi Javed to collab for a music video? Rapper calls her 'bold and brave'

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon