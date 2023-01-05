Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It was Insightful': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella after meeting PM Modi

    On Wednesday, Nadella had called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and issues relating to governance and security in the digital domain had come up for discussion.

    Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Thursday (January 5) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and pledged the company's support in helping the country realise the Digital India vision. Nadella described his meeting with the PM as "insightful", and lauded the Centre's focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth driven by digital transformation.

    In a tweet, Nadella said, "It's inspiring to see the government's deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we're looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and be a light for the world. Thank you @narendramodi for an insightful meeting."

    The Microsoft chief is currently on day three of a multi-city tour of the country. He has also been on marathon meetings with customers, startups, developers, educators and students, as well as top government leaders.

    On Wednesday, Nadella had called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and issues relating to governance and security in the digital domain had come up for discussion.

    Nadella also met Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who invited him to invest in India's expanding innovation and startup ecosystem.

    In a tweet, Chandrasekhar had said, "Co-Alumnus from @MIT_MANIPAL & CEO @Microsoft @satyanadella dropped by @GoI_MeitY today. Had an interesting chat about future of #Tech & @_DigitalIndia incl @OfficialIndiaAI, search, gaming, compute and IndiaCloud."

    Hyderabad-born Satya Nadella has appreciated India for building public digital infrastructure for public good. Nadella has also highlighted the importance of driving inclusivity and empowerment through technology and economic growth, and asserted that the company is "very committed to India".

