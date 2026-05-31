The death toll in the Mehrauli building collapse has risen to four. A case of culpable homicide has been filed, and a magisterial inquiry ordered. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has promised strict action against unauthorised structures and officials.

The death toll in the building collapse near the Saket Metro Station in South Delhi's Mehrauli police station area on May 30 has risen to four, Delhi Police said on Sunday. Delhi Police have confirmed four deaths in the incident, while rescue operations are still underway to trace and evacuate remaining persons trapped under the debris.

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Legal Action and Probe Ordered

A case of culpable homicide has also been registered by the Delhi Police at Mehrauli Police Station in connection with the collapse of the five-storey building, while the probe will be conducted under the supervision of the South District Magistrate on the Chief Minister's directions.

Chief Minister's Response

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that strict action will be taken against all unauthorised structures and the municipal officers responsible for allowing them. Addressing reporters, Rekha Gupta said, "Action will be taken against all such unauthorised buildings and the responsible officers."

Gupta, who visited the disaster site in Saidulajab near Saket Metro station, confirmed that emergency teams from the local administration are trying to locate anyone still trapped beneath the rubble.

Talking to X, the CMO office wrote, "Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta today visited the incident site at Saidulajab and reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations. Rescue teams have been continuously engaged in operations since last night. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, prompt action was taken, and a criminal case has been registered at Mehrauli Police Station. A magisterial inquiry is being ordered under the leadership of the District Magistrate (DM), South District."

"Additionally, officials have been directed to inspect dilapidated and hazardous buildings in the vicinity and to take strict action wherever necessary. The Chief Minister has ordered strict action against all unauthorised buildings and has directed that action be taken against all responsible officials in the concerned departments," CMO added.

Rescue Operation Details

During the rescue operation, DCP South Delhi district Anant Mittal said police reached the spot immediately after receiving the information. He informed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Fire Services, and the Delhi police are engaged in the joint rescue operation.

"A building has collapsed, and right after that, we got a call regarding this. Immediately, maximum staff from the Mehrauli Police Station arrived at the spot, and it was seen that an old building had collapsed. Its debris has fallen on a structure. It is being told that a canteen of some medical students was running there, and some people might be trapped in it. Till now, our staff has rescued around nine people from here... By creating a green corridor, we have evacuated multiple ambulances from here, and right now the rescue efforts are being done by NDRF, DDMA, Fire and Police, and will continue to do so," he said. (ANI)