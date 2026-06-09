As PM Modi is set to become the longest-serving PM, surpassing Nehru's record, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded his tenure as an 'era of a karma yogi'. Union Minister CR Patil also praised his 'unparalleled' 12 years in office.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to become the longest-serving Prime Minister consequently on June 10, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday hailed his leadership, describing his tenure as an "era of karma yogi" who has worked tirelessly for the nation's progress and global stature.

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On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election. The achievement marks a significant moment in the country's political history.

CM Dhami Hails 'Era of Karma Yogi'

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Dhami extended his greetings to Prime Minister Modi on achieving the historic feat and praised his long years in public service. "Today is a historic day. Today marks 12 years of Modi ji serving as Prime Minister. He has become the longest-serving Prime Minister after independence. This 12-year period is the era of a karma yogi, an ascetic, who has worked tirelessly without pausing for a moment to take Mother India to the pinnacle," Dhami said.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's governance and development initiatives, he further stated that India's global standing and prestige have significantly improved over the past 12 years under his leadership. "In 12 years, India's prestige and honour have risen. On behalf of the entire state of Uttarakhand, I extend my best wishes to Prime Minister Modi," he added.

Union Minister Calls Tenure 'Unparalleled'

Union Minister CR Patil also praised Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday, describing his 12-year tenure as "bemisaal" (unparalleled), and credited his leadership for ensuring wide-reaching governance outcomes across sectors.

Patil highlighted the impact of the Prime Minister's leadership over the past twelve years, describing the period as a time of transformative governance that has touched every corner of the nation.

Reflecting on the government's approach, Patil emphasised that the success of the administration lies in its planning and effective execution. "If we were to sum up what the entire nation is saying today in a single word, it would be that Prime Minister Modi's twelve years have been 'unparalleled' (bemisaal). Whether it is across sectors, for every individual, in every region, or in every state, he has formulated and implemented schemes to meet everyone's needs and ensured that the benefits actually reach the people. This comprehensive planning is precisely why people call these twelve years unparalleled," he said.

The remarks come as the Prime Minister approaches a record-breaking milestone in India's democratic history, marking over a decade of uninterrupted leadership at the Centre. (ANI)