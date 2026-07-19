PM Modi is set to address the media before the Monsoon Session, where the Centre will introduce the FCRA Amendment Bill and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill. The opposition plans to confront the government on the NEET-UG leak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the media at 10:15 am at Hans Dwar, Parliament House, ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session on Monday. This development comes ahead of the start of the upcoming Monsoon Session.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin on July 20 and will go on till August 13, with a break for Independence Day celebrations before the Houses reconvene if required.

Key Legislations on the Anvil

In the upcoming session, the Centre is expected to table the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the Secretary General of the Lower House stated in a bulletin.

Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026

The Bill provides for the cessation of the FCRA certificate of an organisation upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal by the government.

The amendments also establish a designated authority for "a comprehensive framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets, including provisional and permanent vesting." The Bill has become a major issue of contention ahead of the Keralam Assembly elections, as the state houses a major Christian population and several NGOs and organisations drawing funds under the FCRA.

Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025

Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, formerly the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill, aims to replace the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). The Bill also brings Institutes of National Importance (INIs) under the regulatory framework for the first time, whereas until now they functioned largely outside such oversight.

The proposed legislation faced criticism due to its Section 15(3)(g), which provides that the proposed higher education commission "shall be bound" by policy directions issued by the Central government and that in the event of any disagreement, "the Government's decision shall be final". However, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the provision does not represent a shift in the existing legal framework. The Bill will be brought in an environment where Dharmendra Pradhan has faced significant criticism over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Other Key Legislations

The government has listed the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, among the key economy-related legislations proposed for introduction during the Session.

Opposition's Agenda

The Congress and the opposition parties will flag the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, NEET-UG and other paper leaks, the E20 fuel and India's foreign policy as issues in Parliament. (ANI)