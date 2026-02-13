Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia announced that 86,000 booth-level workers will attend the 'Booth Vijay Sankalp Sabha' to be addressed by PM Modi, who will also inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore in the state.

BJP's 'Booth Vijay Sankalp Sabha'

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia on Friday said that nearly 86,000 booth-level workers from across the state will participate in the 'Booth Vijay Sankalp Sabha', where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address party workers.

Saikia told ANI the event will be a memorable day for booth presidents and grassroots workers of Assam, as representatives from all booths across the state, along with booth-level workers, will be present at the programme. "Tomorrow will be a memorable day for the booth presidents and workers of Assam. Booth presidents from all Assam booths, along with some booth-level workers, will be present at the Booth Vijay Sankalp Sabha. All the workers are eager to listen to the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, and to seek his guidance. 86000 booth-level workers will be present in tomorrow's Booth Vijay Sankalp Sabha. With the dignified presence of the respected Prime Minister and the booth workers, we will get the strength and power to win the upcoming 2026 elections with a happy majority under the guidance of the Prime Minister", he said.

PM Modi's Assam Visit: Development Projects on Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on February 14, where he is set to inaugurate and flag off development projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity, digital infrastructure, higher education and urban mobility in the North-Eastern Region.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), around 10:30 AM, the PM will land at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh, where he will witness the Aerial Display of Fighters, Transports and Helicopters. At around 1 PM, the Prime Minister will inspect the newly built Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu across the River Brahmaputra. Later, at approximately 1:30 PM, he will inaugurate and flag off development projects valued at over Rs 5,450 crore at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati.

Emergency Landing Facility (ELF)

The Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) is the first of its kind in Northeast India. It has been designed and constructed in coordination with the Indian Air Force to support the landing and takeoff of military and civilian aircraft during emergencies.

It will serve as a critical asset for emergency response, enabling quick deployment of rescue and relief operations during natural disasters or strategic requirements in the Northeast. Envisioned as dual-use infrastructure, the ELF is capable of handling fighter aircraft up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft up to 74 tonnes maximum take-off weight.

Boost to Higher Education

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati, which will provide a major boost to higher and management education in the North-Eastern Region.

Enhancing Urban Mobility with E-Buses

Finally, PM Modi will also flag off 225 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme in Guwahati (100), Nagpur (50), Bhavnagar (50), and Chandigarh (25). With the launch of e-bus operations under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme in these four cities, more than 50 lakh citizens are expected to benefit from access to clean, affordable, and reliable public transport services, thereby improving urban mobility and enhancing quality of life.

