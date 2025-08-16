PM Modi thanked Ukraine President Zelenskyy for Independence Day greetings, stressing peace and cooperation. The Prime Minister wrote that India ‘earnestly wish friends in Ukraine a future marked by peace, progress and prosperity.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for extending greetings on India’s 79th Independence Day. In his post, Modi not only expressed appreciation but also underlined India’s wish for peace in Ukraine. “Thank you President Zelenskyy for your warm greetings. I deeply value the joint commitment to forging even closer ties between India and Ukraine. We earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine a future marked by peace, progress and prosperity,” PM Modi wrote on X.

The exchange came a day after Zelenskyy posted his own message congratulating the people of India, President Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Modi. The Ukrainian leader noted that he had already conveyed his best wishes to Modi during a recent conversation.

“Congratulations to the people of India, President @rashtrapatibhvn, and Prime Minister @narendramodi on the Independence Day! This week we had a good, candid conversation with Prime Minister @narendramodi when I had an opportunity to personally convey my best wishes on this occasion,” Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasised that both countries shared values of freedom, dignity, peace, and development. He also voiced hope that India would contribute to global peace efforts, particularly in ending the ongoing war. “We hope that India will contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war, so that our freedom and sovereignty are truly secure,” Zelenskyy added.

The Ukrainian President expressed confidence about the future of India-Ukraine ties, pointing to opportunities in science, technology, trade, and culture. “I am confident that the potential for mutually beneficial Ukraine-India cooperation lies ahead in science, technology, trade, and culture. Wishing peace and prosperity,” he wrote.

Zelenskyy on Trump-Putin Alaska summit

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy reacted to the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. In a statement posted on X, he said he had 'a long and substantive conversation with Trump.' According to him, the discussion lasted more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of bilateral talks between the two leaders before European counterparts joined in.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Donald Trump's proposal for a trilateral dialogue involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, saying direct talks at the leadership level are the right way to address core issues. Stressing Ukraine’s commitment to peace, he emphasized that American and European support remains vital for lasting security guarantees. Zelenskyy announced he will visit Washington on Monday to meet Trump, with the agenda focused on ending the war and halting further bloodshed. He thanked Trump for the invitation and underlined that Europe’s involvement at every stage of discussions is crucial for achieving meaningful progress toward peace.