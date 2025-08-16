Zelenskyy said Russia's attacks during Trump-Putin peace talks show Moscow has no intent to end the war. He urged a US-led push for a ceasefire, security guarantees, and trilateral talks to secure lasting peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that Russia is showing no intention of ending the war. He pointed out that Russian forces carried out deadly attacks even on the day of high-level talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy said this shows Moscow is not serious about peace. He added that Ukraine is ready to work hard to end the war but needs strong support from the United States and Europe.

US strength key to peace

According to Zelenskyy, Russia considers American resolve an important factor in its strategy. He stressed that peace will only come if the US shows firmness. "Everything will depend on this, the Russians factor in American strength. Make no mistake - strength," he said. He also said that Ukraine is working closely with European allies to prepare for future talks and ensure that Russia is pressured to end the war.

Zelenskyy argued that only a meeting that includes Ukraine, America, and Russia can produce effective decisions. He said security guarantees are needed for Ukraine, and lasting peace should be the main goal. He thanked international partners for helping in these efforts. He also repeated that Russia must stop the killings and end the war it began almost three years ago.

Trump and Putin meet in Alaska

On Friday, Trump and Putin held a summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The two leaders arrived separately, greeted each other on the red carpet, shook hands and posed for photographs. They did not answer reporters' questions. In an unusual move, Putin joined Trump in his presidential limousine as they left the airport for their meeting.

Putin avoids Ukraine questions

Earlier, before the summit began, Putin was asked about a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. According to CNN, he appeared to mouth words in response but did not give a clear answer. The Kremlin later confirmed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov joined Putin at the talks.

Ceasefire is Ukraine's top demand

Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s main demand from the Alaska summit is for Russia to agree to a ceasefire. He explained that only a ceasefire can create the conditions for real peace talks. Following a recent call with European leaders, Zelenskyy said all discussions about Ukraine must include Ukraine directly. He pushed for a trilateral format with America and Russia.

White House calls summit historic

The White House said President Trump was 'pursuing peace' and described the Alaska meeting with Putin as 'historic'. Two European diplomats told CNN that Trump indicated he would push for a ceasefire during the talks.

