Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India fully prepared, committed to protecting dignity and sovereignty: PM Modi amid eastern Ladakh border row

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is fully prepared and committed to protecting its sovereignty and dignity amid the India-China standoff in Eastern Ladakh. Since the conflicts in Galwan in 2020, relations between China and India have remained tense.

    PM Modi stresses on protecting India's dignity and sovereignty amid eastern Ladakh border row with China anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 19, 2023, 6:09 PM IST

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on Friday that peace and tranquility on the border are necessary for normal bilateral relations between the neighbours amid the India-China conflict in eastern Ladakh. He also added that India is well prepared and determined to protect its sovereignty and dignity.

    In an interview with Japanese publication Nikkei Asia, Modi said,"the future development of the India-China relationship can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests", and noted that "normalising" the ties would benefit the wider region and the world.

    Also read: 'Will amplify concerns of Global South at G7 Summit': PM Modi

    He emphasised India's adherence to the rule of law, respect for sovereignty, and peaceful dispute resolution.

    Since the conflicts in Galwan in 2020, relations between China and India have remained tense. The two parties have been meeting on a regular basis to try to diffuse the border situation, but so far they haven't been able to come to a permanent agreement.   

    On Pakistan, the publication quoted him as saying that India wants "normal and neighborly relations."

    "However, it is incumbent upon them to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities. The onus is on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard," he said.
        
    Speaking about the Indian economy, he noted that it has been one of the world's fastest-growing.

    "Our progress is evident, as we have risen from being the tenth largest economy in 2014 to now being the fifth largest globally... While it is true that global headwinds pose challenges to growth, we have built a strong foundation in recent years, which positions us favorably," he said.
        
    On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Modi said India's position on the matter "is clear and unwavering."
        
    "India stands on the side of peace and will remain firmly there. We are committed to supporting those who face challenges in meeting their basic needs, especially in the face of rising costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers. We maintain communication with both Russia and Ukraine," Modi said.
        
    "Cooperation and collaboration should define our times, not conflict," he told Nikkei Asia.
        
    The Prime Minister is on a three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. Earlier, PM Modi arrived in the Japanese city of Hiroshima to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders' meeting.

    (With Inputs from PTI)

    Also read: India sets new record for road building by completing the 100 kms Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway in just 100 hrs

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 6:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India repatriates 22 Pakistan nationals via Attari-Wagah border; check details AJR

    India repatriates 22 Pakistan nationals via Attari-Wagah border; check details

    Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway creates new record for completing road construction of 100 kms in just 100 hours anr

    India sets new record for road building by completing the 100 kms Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway in just 100 hrs

    Will amplify concerns of Global South at G7 Summit': PM Modi AJR

    'Will amplify concerns of Global South at G7 Summit': PM Modi

    6 foreign trips, Rolex watch, Aryan Khan case and more: How Wankhede abused his position as NCB zonal director snt

    6 foreign trips, Rolex watch, Aryan Khan case & more: How Wankhede abused his position as NCB zonal director

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Legitimate demands of wrestlers should be met' - Sachin Pilot-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Legitimate demands of wrestlers should be met' - Sachin Pilot

    Recent Stories

    India repatriates 22 Pakistan nationals via Attari-Wagah border; check details AJR

    India repatriates 22 Pakistan nationals via Attari-Wagah border; check details

    IPL 2023, DC vs CSK preview: Chennai Super Kings versus Delhi capitals, location, venue, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, DC vs CSK: Chennai aims at playoff qualification, Delhi looks to finish season on a high

    Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway creates new record for completing road construction of 100 kms in just 100 hours anr

    India sets new record for road building by completing the 100 kms Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway in just 100 hrs

    Will amplify concerns of Global South at G7 Summit': PM Modi AJR

    'Will amplify concerns of Global South at G7 Summit': PM Modi

    6 foreign trips, Rolex watch, Aryan Khan case and more: How Wankhede abused his position as NCB zonal director snt

    6 foreign trips, Rolex watch, Aryan Khan case & more: How Wankhede abused his position as NCB zonal director

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon