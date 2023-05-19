India fully prepared, committed to protecting dignity and sovereignty: PM Modi amid eastern Ladakh border row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is fully prepared and committed to protecting its sovereignty and dignity amid the India-China standoff in Eastern Ladakh. Since the conflicts in Galwan in 2020, relations between China and India have remained tense.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on Friday that peace and tranquility on the border are necessary for normal bilateral relations between the neighbours amid the India-China conflict in eastern Ladakh. He also added that India is well prepared and determined to protect its sovereignty and dignity.

In an interview with Japanese publication Nikkei Asia, Modi said,"the future development of the India-China relationship can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests", and noted that "normalising" the ties would benefit the wider region and the world.

Also read: 'Will amplify concerns of Global South at G7 Summit': PM Modi

He emphasised India's adherence to the rule of law, respect for sovereignty, and peaceful dispute resolution.

Since the conflicts in Galwan in 2020, relations between China and India have remained tense. The two parties have been meeting on a regular basis to try to diffuse the border situation, but so far they haven't been able to come to a permanent agreement.

On Pakistan, the publication quoted him as saying that India wants "normal and neighborly relations."

"However, it is incumbent upon them to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities. The onus is on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard," he said.



Speaking about the Indian economy, he noted that it has been one of the world's fastest-growing.

"Our progress is evident, as we have risen from being the tenth largest economy in 2014 to now being the fifth largest globally... While it is true that global headwinds pose challenges to growth, we have built a strong foundation in recent years, which positions us favorably," he said.



On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Modi said India's position on the matter "is clear and unwavering."



"India stands on the side of peace and will remain firmly there. We are committed to supporting those who face challenges in meeting their basic needs, especially in the face of rising costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers. We maintain communication with both Russia and Ukraine," Modi said.



"Cooperation and collaboration should define our times, not conflict," he told Nikkei Asia.



The Prime Minister is on a three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. Earlier, PM Modi arrived in the Japanese city of Hiroshima to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders' meeting.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Also read: India sets new record for road building by completing the 100 kms Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway in just 100 hrs