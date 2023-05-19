Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Will amplify concerns of Global South at G7 Summit': PM Modi

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is hosting the summit and has consistently voiced his own desire to enhance connections with the so-called Global South, or developing countries, invited India, which is not a member of the G-7.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 19) vowed to "amplify the voices and concerns of the Global South" nations at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, as he strives to "foster synergy" with the broader Group of 20 he is hosting this year.

    Speaking Nikkei Asia at the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi said that he was looking forward to discussing global changes and challenges in areas such as energy, digital technology and supply chains.

    "I will emphasize India's role as a reliable partner in addressing these challenges," Nikkei Asia quoted PM Modi as saying. PM Modi further said that India's experience would "resonate strongly at the meeting."

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is hosting the summit and has consistently voiced his own desire to enhance connections with the so-called Global South, or developing countries, invited India, which is not a member of the G-7. The similar ideals of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law between Japan and India, according to the prime minister, have inevitably boosted bilateral ties.

    "We now see a growing convergence in our political, strategic, security, and economic interests," PM Modi said in an interview, which was conducted partly in writing and partly in person.

    Meanwhile, it can be seen that India has not officially denounced Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which is the focus of the G-7's affluent democracies. While the Prime Minister has frequently appealed for peace and directly informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that "today's era is not an era of war," India nonetheless does brisk commerce with Russia.

    When questioned whether India can play a role of mediator, PM Modi said India's position on the Ukraine conflict "is clear and unwavering."

