India sets new record for road building by completing the 100 kms Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway in just 100 hrs

The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway has created history by laying bituminous concrete over a span of 100 lane kilometres in an unprecedented 100 hours. It serves as a critical trade route, facilitating the movement of goods and contributing to regional economic development by connecting industrial areas, agricultural regions, and educational institutions.

New Delhi: By accomplishing a spectacular feat—laying bituminous concrete over a span of 100 lane kilometres in an unprecedented 100 hours—the Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway has created history. This accomplishment demonstrates the commitment and creativity of India's road infrastructure industry. The extraordinary teams at Cube Highways, L&T, and Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt Ltd (GAEPL) received compliments from Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari for their great performance.

Speaking virtually at the celebration ceremony, Gadkari stated that the 118-kilometer Ghaziabad–Aligarh portion of NH34 is essential for connecting the heavily populated areas of Ghaziabad and Aligarh. In Uttar Pradesh, he said that this project passes through a number of towns and cities, including Dadri, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, and Khurja. It serves as a critical trade route, facilitating the movement of goods and contributing to regional economic development by connecting industrial areas, agricultural regions, and educational institutions, he added.

"Emphasizing our commitment to sustainability and cost-effectiveness, we have implemented the use of Cold Central Plant Recycling (CCPR) technology in the project," he said.

According to the minister, this cutting-edge green method entails using 90% of the material that was processed, or close to 20 lakh square metres of the road surface. He said that as a result, only 10% of virgin resources are being consumed. By using this strategy, it has drastically cut down on fuel use and the emissions of greenhouse gases that go along with it, greatly reducing our carbon footprint, he said.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, our commitment lies in ensuring exceptional mobility for every commuter, thereby promoting commerce and driving economic activities in the region through the development of world-class highways at the fastest speed without compromising on quality," mentioned Nitin Gadkari.