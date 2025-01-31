PM Modi stands out as second leader after Shastri ji to garner immense trust: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the launch of the book Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade on Thursday (Jan 30), where he highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and key national events, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | First Published Jan 31, 2025, 8:32 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 8:32 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attended the launch of the book "Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade", where he shared his thoughts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the historic events that have shaped the nation, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shah was speaking at the book launch on Thursday when he said that PM Modi stands out as the second leader after former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri who has garnered immense trust and wholehearted support from the people of the nation.

"I was astonished when Modi Ji announced the Janta Curfew during the Covid outbreak. He urged people to stay indoors as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Remarkably, the entire nation adhered to his appeal. After Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji, Modi Ji stands out as the second leader who has garnered immense trust and wholehearted support from the people..."

Highlighting the works done during PM Modi's regime in the last decade HM said, "10 years of PM Modi... will truly mark the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. Whenever the history of India will be written, even Modiji's 10 years of rule will have to be written in golden letters by his harshest critics, this is my firm belief," he added.

"10 years ago this country was known for policy paralysis, now it is known for politics of performance. Casteism, nepotism and appeasement... these three evils had destroyed our democracy, Modi ji worked to establish the politics of performance in 10 years," he added.

Retorting to PM Modi's vision of Making India a developed nation Shah said, "The country should remember with pride the achievements it has made in any period of 75 years and Modi Ji told the people of the country that India will become a fully developed nation in 2047 and today the country has started on the journey towards 2047."

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs of India Manohar Lal was also present at the book launch event. 

