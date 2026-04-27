PM Modi accused the TMC government of fostering a 'Maha Jungle Raj' in Barrackpore, leading to the closure of jute mills. He promised employment guarantees, women's welfare schemes, and timely government recruitment if BJP comes to power in Bengal.

PM Slams TMC's 'Maha Jungle Raj' Over Mill Closures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Trinamool Congress government, alleging that a dozen jute mills closed down in Barrackpore recently. Accusing the ruling party of "Maha Jungle Raj," PM Modi alleged that the mills in the Barrackpore industrial belt have been replaced by "TMC's syndicate."

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Addressing an election rally in Barrackpore, the Prime Minister said, "You all witnessed what happened with the Auckland jute mill. When the workers went to work in the morning, they saw that the mill was closed. Jute mills, paper mills and textile industries are closing. In the last few months, in the Barrackpore industrial belt, around one dozen jute mills have closed down."

"On the one hand, the mills that provide employment are closing down; on the other hand, crude bomb factories are flourishing, employing goons, and the TMC's syndicate is expanding. This is TMC's Maha Jungle Raj," he added.

The Barrackpore Subdivision is known for jute and paper mills, along with textile and chemicals production. The BJP has criticised the TMC over the years for slow industrial growth in West Bengal.

Modi's 'Guarantee': Employment and Development Promises

Addressing the issue of migration from the state, PM Modi gave five employment guarantees. He promised to complete Government recruitment on time, provide Seventh Pay Commission benefits, creator labs for youth and implementation of newly passed flagship employment scheme: Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin).

He said, "After May 4, five key employment-related initiatives will be implemented swiftly in Bengal. Government recruitment in Bengal will be completed on schedule, following a transparent process. Appointment letters will be distributed to young people at employment fairs. All vacant government posts will be filled promptly. Government employees will be freed from the fear imposed by the TMC and will receive the full benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission. The creative economy will be expanded with the establishment of content creator labs in schools and colleges across Bengal."

"A 125-day employment guarantee will be provided in rural areas. The BJP government will implement the VB-GRAM G law, which ensures employment in villages. Additionally, both the PM Vishwakarma Yojana and PM Matysa Sampada Yojana will be fully enforced. Urban street vendors will receive the full benefits of the PM Svanidhi Yojana, including access to bank assistance. These aren't just promises. This is Modi's guarantee," PM Modi said.

Special Focus on Women Voters and Healthcare

Listing the BJP's promises, he said that women will be given 33 per cent reservation in government jobs.

Prime Minister Modi said, "The Bengal BJP government will provide Rs 21,000 in assistance to women during pregnancy. Daughters will get 33% reservation in government jobs. Modi has provided free treatment and grain facilities for the sisters and daughters of poor families. In the first cabinet meeting of the BJP, a decision will be taken to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Under this, free treatment of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the elderly."

Women make up a large number of voters in West Bengal, and more than 92 per cent of women voted in the first phase of the elections. The BJP has listed several promises to woo women voters and counter the TMC government's Lakshmi Bhandar scheme.

Personal Connection and Campaign Context

Invoking Goddess Kali and Ayodhya Ram Temple, PM Modi said, "These road shows were not a political event for me. They were like 'Teerth Yatra' for me. I would often visit the devotees of Goddess Kali, and perhaps that was why Goddess Kali was constantly infusing me with new energy."

"You may remember that when the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla was held in Ayodhya in January 2024, I performed an eleven-day ritual and fasted. I visited numerous temples in South India, seeking blessings from the deities. In this election, I felt the same emotion as when visiting a Goddess temple. Behind this is my attachment to Bengal," he added.

PM Modi was campaigning in support of the BJP candidate Kaustav Bagchi, against the current MLA and Trinamool Congress candidate, film director Raj (Raju) Chakraborty, who is seeking a second term as the legislator. The CPI(M) candidate, Suman Ranjan Bandyopadhyay, is also in the fray, turning it into a three-way contest.

Election Schedule

After a record high turnout in the first phase, the polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)