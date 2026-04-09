PM Modi accused the TMC of 'jungle raj' in West Bengal, stating their 'maa, maati, manush' slogan is a lie. He alleged 'maa is crying, maati has infiltrators, and maanush is terrified', promising a probe into infiltration if BJP wins.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of "jungle raj" and said it talks of 'maa, maati, and manush' but "maa is crying, maati has been overtaken by infiltrators and maanush is terrified" in its rule.

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Addressing an election rally here, he said Rabindranath Tagore envisioned a society "without fear" but the Trinamool Congress has created conditions opposite to it. "Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore wanted to see a society where everyone is free from fear. But the TMC's reign of jungle raj has done exactly the opposite. They talked about 'maa, maati, and manush', but today the maa is crying, infiltrators are taking over the maati, and the manush is terrified, frightened," the PM said.

Modi Alleges TMC Aids Infiltrators

He alleged that "TMC's syndicate" is assisting these infiltrators in obtaining forged government documents. "The encroachment by infiltrators on West Bengal's land has reached an alarming level. The TMC's syndicate is assisting these infiltrators in obtaining forged government documents. Infiltrators are entering from neighbouring regions and settling within the state," PM Modi said.

"Today, I make a promise to the people of Bengal. As soon as the BJP government is formed in Bengal, a special investigation will be set up against those who aid infiltration. This is my guarantee to you. No matter how powerful they may be, they will be identified and sent to jail," he added.

Bogtui Incident 'A Blot on Humanity'

Expressing concerns over the Bogtui incident of 2022, in which eight persons were burnt alive after huts were set ablaze in the village, PM Modi called it "a blot on humanity". "Our Birbhum stands witness to the TMC's reign of jungle raj. What happened in Bogtui was not just an incident; it was a blot on humanity. Innocent women and children were burned alive. If this is not a reign of jungle raj, then what is it?" he asked.

The alleged revenge violence took place after the murder of Bhadu Sheikh, a local Trinamool functionary. The Calcutta High Court later handed over investigation to the CBI.

West Bengal Assembly Polls

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29 and votes will be counted on May 4. Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory in the last assembly polls and won 213 seats. The BJP won 77 seats and Congress and Left Front drew a blank. (ANI)