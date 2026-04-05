PM Modi slammed the TMC over the Malda gherao incident, calling it 'sponsored jungle raj' and questioning the safety of judges. He also criticized TMC's manifesto being called 'Ishtehar', linking it to a historical massacre.

PM Modi Slams TMC Over Malda Incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the ruling Trinamool Congress over the Malda gherao incident, terming it "jungle raj sponsored by this ruthless government." Addressing a rally here for the assembly polls in the state, PM Modi said that when "judges and the constitutional process are not safe" how can there be expectation of the safety of the common people of Bengal.

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He said what happened in Malda is example of TMC's "maha jungle raj". "This ruthless government does not consider any constitutional institution as anything in front of itself. You have seen it just two or three days ago. The judges and citizens of the country were shocked by how judicial officers were held hostage in Malda. Think what kind of government is this? What kind of system is this? Where even the judges and the constitutional process are not safe," he asked. "How can we expect the safety of the common people of Bengal from these people? What happened in Malda was not just the insolence of TMC. This is the jungle raj sponsored by this ruthless government...," PM Modi alleged.

‘Ishtehar’ Controversy and Appeasement Politics

The Prime Minister also slammed Trinamool Congress over its manifesto and said they are calling it "ishtehar". He said in 1905, religious forces issued the 'Red Ishtehar' in Bengal, after which Hindus were massacred. "In this game of appeasement, Bengal's great identity is being tarnished. You must have seen that TMC has just released its manifesto, but they didn't name it in the Bengali language; instead, they're calling it 'Ishtehar.' Just think about how they're changing Bengal's identity. You know, don't you, what 'Ishtehar' was used for in Bengal? In 1905, religious forces issued the 'Red Ishtehar' in Bengal, after which Hindus were massacred. TMC wants to remind us of that," PM Modi alleged .

"You must not forget that this ruthless government is openly issuing threats... Such a disgusting game of appeasement, such a conspiracy to erase Bengal's honour and Bengal's culture. But now, enough is enough. Bengal has now decided to bid farewell to those who seek to change its identity...," he added.

Details of Malda Gherao and NIA Probe

A major political storm had erupted in West Bengal as seven judicial officers, including three women, were gheraoed in Malda district on Wednesday. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Saturday visited the office of the Malda Superintendent of Police (SP) and later investigated the Block Development Officer's (BDO) office in Kaliachowk, Malda in relation to the gherao incident.

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier accused the BJP of attempting to instigate unrest in Malda, alleging that outsiders were brought in to provoke violence. Banerjee alleged that the BJP plans to "cancel the elections and capture Bengal forcefully".

West Bengal Assembly Polls

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)