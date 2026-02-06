PM Modi criticised the TMC government in West Bengal for alleged mismanagement and decline. He also spoke on illegal immigration and slammed the AAP government in Delhi over the alleged liquor scam during his address in the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC), criticising the party's governance and priorities in West Bengal. Taking part in reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said that the TMC is setting new benchmarks in mismanagement and decline.

"Colleagues from TMC said a lot of things. But they should look within themselves. A cruel government is making new records across in all parameters of downfall. But they are lecturing us here... The future of the people there is plunging into darkness, but they (State Govt) do not care. They have no aspirations beyond power. They are lecturing here," the Prime Minister said.

PM on Illegal Immigration

He also drew a sharp contrast between the current situation in India and practices in other countries regarding illegal immigration. "Prosperous nations of the world are driving out illegal residents from their country. But in our country, pressure is being put on the courts. How can the youth of our nation forgive such people who are using everything possible to advocate for the infiltrators?" said the Prime Minister.

'Govt drowning in liquor': PM attacks AAP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticised the Aam Aadmi Party over the alleged liquor scam in Delhi, claiming that the party's government is "drowning in liquor" while their opulent 'sheeshmahal' has fueled resentment in households across the city. "One of the MPs was saying a lot of things. His entire government is drowning in liquor. Their 'sheeshmahal' became a source of hatred in every household," PM Modi said.