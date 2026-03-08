PM Modi slammed West Bengal's TMC govt for 'gross disrespect' towards President Murmu, accusing them of boycotting her event honouring the Santhal community. He called the act an affront to the President, Constitution, and democracy.

PM Modi slams TMC for 'disrespecting' President Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised the All India Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal, accusing it of showing "gross disrespect" towards Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to the State. Addressing a public event in the national capital, the Prime Minister said that President Murmu had visited West Bengal to attend a celebration honouring the Santhal tribal tradition, but the Trinamool Congress allegedly boycotted the event. He further said that the programme held special significance for the President and the tribal community, noting that Murmu herself comes from a tribal background and has consistently expressed concern for the welfare of the Santhal community.

"Today, as the nation celebrates International Women's Day, it is deeply concerning that just yesterday, the TMC government in West Bengal demonstrated gross disrespect towards the honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu. President Murmu ji visited Bengal to attend a significant celebration honouring the Santhal tribal tradition. However, the TMC chose to boycott this sacred and important event, which holds great meaning for both the President and the tribal community, given that the President herself is from a tribal background and has shown deep concern for the Santhal community," PM Modi said.

"The TMC government's actions not only resulted in the mismanagement of the event but also constituted an affront to the President, the Constitution, and the noble tradition of democracy in our country," he added.

'Lakhpati Didi' milestone achieved

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also shared what he described as a major milestone in women's empowerment. Referring to the government's "Lakhpati Didi" initiative, he said that the target of enabling three crore women to achieve the milestone had been fulfilled.

"Today, on the occasion of International Women's Day, I am delighted to share some wonderful news with the women of our country. A few years ago, we made a commitment to empower 3 crore women to become "Lakhpati Didi." At the time, many doubted our resolve and dismissed it as a political move. However, I am proud to announce that we have fulfilled our promise--more than 3 crore women have now achieved the milestone of becoming Lakhpati Didi," the Prime Minister said.

President Murmu expresses displeasure

Controversy erupted on Saturday, when President Droupadi Murmu, during her event in Darjeeling, expressed displeasure with the West Bengal government for not receiving her upon arrival, and not attending her event. "If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not," Murmu said, referring to Banerjee. (ANI)