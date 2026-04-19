In Jhargram, PM Modi accused the TMC of being anti-tribal and anti-women, promoting infiltrators, and obstructing central schemes like PM Janman and solar power, urging voters to oust the 'ruthless' government for a BJP one.

In poll-bound West Bengal's tribal-dominated Jhargram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of being anti tribal and anti-women and of turning a blind eye to local grievances, including illegal land occupations.

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Addressing Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Jhargram, his third rally in the State, the Prime Minister called for the ouster from power of the TMC in West Bengal, which he alleged intended to establish a "government of and for infiltrators", overshadowing the cultural and social fabric of the state.

Modi Slams TMC's 'Ruthless' Rule, Alleges Pro-Infiltrator Stance

PM Modi said the women of Bengal have been deprived of their rights, security, and economic opportunities under the TMC regime, asserting that women's empowerment remains a key priority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The PM said, "You gave 15 years to the ruthless TMC government. In the 15 years, what did the ruthless TMC sarkar give you? What did the adivasi (tribal) areas get? Na padai Na kamai, Na dawai, Na sichai (No education, no earnings, no medicine, and no irrigation)....If you have to build even a small house, you have to rely on the TMC syndicate, be it MP or an MLA of the TMC, they don't care about your problems. These people are just interested in filling up their tijoris (coffers). Here, the TMC has encroached upon hundreds of acres of tribal land."

He urged voters of the State to give one "avsar for Modi" to serve them. "You have made the BJP the ruling party in Delhi, now make a BJP Chief Minister here as well. I give you the guarantee that here too, there will be sufficient electricity supply and you will also be freed from high electricity bills," he said.

"TMC wants to form a government of infiltrators. This government will protect and work for infiltrators. In every region of Bengal, people have resolved that 'paltano dorkar' (change is needed)," PM Modi said.

Focus on Tribal Welfare and Heritage

Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi said that West Bengal is home to particularly vulnerable tribal groups such as the Birhor, Toto, and Lodha, and stressed that the Centre has taken targeted steps for their development through the PM Janman Yojana. He alleged that the state government has not allowed the scheme to be implemented.

"However, the TMC government has not permitted the implementation of this scheme. Once the TMC government is removed, all eligible beneficiaries will be able to access the benefits of the PM Janman Yojana," he said.

He further said that the Centre has given due recognition to the Bengali language and accorded official status to the Santhali language. "Our government has given proper status to the beloved Bengali language and has made Santhali language an official language," the Prime Minister said.

"This election in Bengal is about protecting the rich heritage of this land and preserving its identity. Today, there is a looming threat over Bengal's identity and its cultural legacy... Before 2014, when the Congress government was in power in the country, the people of TMC were partners in that government. At that time, MSP was provided only on 8 or 10 minor forest produce, it is our government that provides MSP on nearly 100 minor forest produce... But even this benefit does not reach you in the TMC government. This is Modi's guarantee that, just like the BJP governments in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the tribal families of Bengal will also be given the full benefit of this," he said.

"A large number of MLAs and MPs from the tribal community are in the BJP because the party is sensitive towards tribal art, culture, and development," the Prime Minister said.

Allegations of 'Looting Bijli' and Obstructing Solar Scheme

"People tell me that if there is a power cut, the electricity does not return from many days. But the power bills definitely arrive 'baari barkam' (huge amount)," he said.

"TMC is looting 'bijli' while Modi is striving to make your bijli bill zero," he said.

The PM said that he has implemented a scheme to provide electricity and make electricity bills zero. "This scheme is called the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana." He criticized the TMC for obstructing implementation in the State of the scheme designed to make electricity bills zero for households by installing rooftop solar panels. He also said that in West Bengal's neighbouring state of Odisha has implemented the scheme that was proving beneficial to its residents.

TMC Branded 'Anti-Women' Over Reservation Bill

Lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee-led party over the issue of women's reservation, the Prime Minister said, "The anti-women TMC must now be ousted from power. The sisters of Bengal must get their rights, security, and opportunities for earning, and this is the BJP's priority."

He further alleged that while the BJP worked to ensure women benefit from reservation provisions from 2029, the TMC opposed the move in Parliament. "The BJP tried to ensure that women start benefiting from reservations from 2029. But the mahila virodhi (anti-women) TMC opposed it in Parliament. The TMC resorted to every kind of deceit and trickery so that Bengal's 33 per cent women could not become MLAs and MPs.Now, Bengal's women must punish the TMC for this sin," the Prime Minister said.

"We want to caution the sisters of Bengal about the misdeeds of the TMC. The TMC came to power talking about 'Ma, Mati, Manush' but the TMC has betrayed the mothers. In the recent past, you also saw in Parliament that the BJP tried to ensure that reservation for women in elections starting from 2029 begins, but the anti-women TMC opposed it in Parliament," he said.

Reiterating the party's ideological stand, PM Modi added, "The BJP is dedicated to vikas (development) and virasat (heritage). The BJP is fully committed to preserving and respecting Bengal's culture."

The West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes set for May 4. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state.