Four tourists from Amritsar arrested in Kullu's Kasol after a violent clash with locals. A local youth was shot in the leg with an unlicensed firearm. Police have seized the weapon and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the probe.

Four tourists from Amritsar have been arrested after a violent clash broke out between a group of visitors and locals in the Kasol area of Manikaran, police said. A local youth sustained a gunshot injury during the altercation. The police have also seized two vehicles and confiscated an unlicensed weapon used in the crime.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Detail Arrests and Investigation

Sharing details of the incident, Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Madan Lal Kaushal said the altercation took place in the Manikaran police station jurisdiction. "A fight broke out yesterday between locals and some people from Amritsar. A local youth, identified as Yuvraj, was shot in the leg during the scuffle. Acting swiftly, police personnel immediately arrested four of the accused and confiscated the weapon used in the crime," SP Kaushal told reporters.

The police have identified the four arrested individuals as Manpreet Singh, Aman Randhawa, Sukhmandeep Singh, and Karandeep Singh. A manhunt has been launched to track down a fifth suspect.

"The four accused are currently in police custody, and a search is underway for another individual involved in the incident. Our initial investigation has revealed that the accused did not possess a license for the firearm used," the SP added.

"The injured youth was immediately referred to AIIMS Bilaspur for treatment, where his condition is currently stable," the district police chief confirmed.

SIT Formed to Probe Clash

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, and a detailed probe has been launched to investigate the clash from all angles.

"A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under the direct supervision of the DSP Headquarters to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter," SP Kaushal said.

Government Assures Strict Action

Meanwhile, the incident came to light after a video showing a youth allegedly opening fire went viral on social media on Saturday. Police said the accused were allegedly carrying and using an illegal firearm without a valid licence.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Principal Media Advisor to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan, said the police acted swiftly following the incident and assured strict action against those involved.

"Such incidents are unfortunate, especially at a time when lakhs of tourists are visiting Himachal Pradesh. However, the police responded promptly. Five people were involved in the case, and four have already been arrested. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to investigate the matter," Chauhan said.

He said the state government follows a zero-tolerance policy towards criminal activities and warned that anyone involved in such offences would face strict legal action. "No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. Irrespective of their background, if any criminal commits such an act in Himachal Pradesh, he will not escape. The law and police machinery will act firmly against such individuals," he added.

The Kullu firing incident has drawn widespread attention during the ongoing tourist season, with authorities assuring that public safety remains a top priority. (ANI)