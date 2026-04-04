Addressing a rally in Tiruvalla, PM Modi accused the LDF and Congress of supporting radical elements for vote bank politics, citing the Munambam Waqf issue where Hindu and Christian families face eviction by the Waqf Board.

PM Slams LDF, Congress for Supporting Radical Elements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress for allegedly supporting radical elements to protect vote banks, saying that incidents like Munambam are becoming increasingly common in Keralam. He said that hundreds of Hindu and Christian families were intimidated, but instead of helping the victims, the Keralam government appears to be standing with the radical forces. Addressing a public rally here ahead of the Keralam Assembly elections, PM Modi said, "Both the Left and Congress promote radical elements for the sake of vote banks; incidents like Munambam are becoming increasingly common in Kerala. There, hundreds of Hindu and Christian families were intimidated, but instead of helping the victims, the Kerala government appears to be standing with the radical forces... The patriotic people of Kerala will never allow this to succeed."

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The Munambam Waqf Issue

The Munambam Waqf issue involves over 600 families, mostly Christian, facing eviction from 404 acres in Kerala after the Waqf Board claimed ownership. The dispute highlighted conflicts over the "Waqf by User" provision, amendments to the 2013 Waqf Act allowing suo-motu claims, and decades-long delays in resolution, now under Supreme Court scrutiny.

NDA Promises Development, Cites Northeast and Goa

Emphasising the development gap in Kerala and the Northeast, PM Modi further said that Keralam will attain new heights of development if an NDA government is formed in Keralam too. "The Christian community is present in large numbers in the Northeast; except for one state, the NDA government is in power in 7 states of the Northeast, and we have accomplished what wasn't done there in the last 50-60 years. In Goa, the Christian community is decisive, and there has been a continuous BJP-NDA government. It is touching new heights of development. If an NDA government is formed in Keralam too, Keralam will attain new heights of development," he added.

State Government Criticised for Neglecting Infrastructure

He also criticised the state government's neglect of local infrastructure and added that the condition of connecting roads here is deplorable. "The LDF-UDF governments have never cared about this region. The condition of connecting roads here is deplorable. Not a single major bridge has been built here for many years, and the state of the medical college is so poor. Where there is such a severe lack of basic infrastructure, anyone can imagine what your standard of living must be like," PM Modi added.

PM Modi's remarks came amid intensified political campaigning ahead of the upcoming State Assembly elections, with development promises and minority community issues taking centre stage in Kerala politics. The polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.