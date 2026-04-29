PM Modi accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of being 'anti-women' for opposing the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment. Speaking at the Ganga Expressway inauguration in UP, he said the parties blocked women's reservation in legislatures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted the Congress and Samajwadi Party, accusing them of being "anti-women" during his address at the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. He said the Samajwadi Party opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment, which would have provided reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies from 2029, and alleged that both parties have shown an anti-women stance in recent times.

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'SP is anti-development and anti-women'

PM Modi said, "The Samajwadi Party is both anti-development and anti-women. In recent days, the country has once again witnessed the anti-women face of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. The Central NDA government had brought the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment, and if this amendment had passed, women would have received reservations in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies starting from the 2029 elections."

"A large number of women would have been elected and reached Lucknow and Delhi, and that too without reducing the seats of any other category. But the Samajwadi Party voted against this amendment. The Samajwadi Party can never rise above nepotism and casteism. These people will always engage in anti-development politics. UP must remain cautious of the Samajwadi Party and its allies," he further said.

This comes after opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill. The Lok Sabha took up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing. In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against. With the Constitution Amendment Bill defeated, the government later said it did not want to pursue the two other linked bills.

UP moving towards trillion-dollar economy

Further, the Prime Minister said Uttar Pradesh is moving towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy, highlighting the state's rapid development and industrial growth. He said that while the state was once labelled as backwards, it is now emerging as a major manufacturing hub

"Uttar Pradesh was once called a backward and BIMARU state, but today, the same Uttar Pradesh is moving forward toward becoming a trillion-dollar economy. Uttar Pradesh has limitless potential; it holds the potential of the country's such a large young population, and we are harnessing this strength to make UP a manufacturing hub," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, built at a total cost of around Rs 36,230 crore. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Choudhary were also present on the occasion. (ANI)