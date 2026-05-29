Heavy rainfall brought relief from a severe heatwave in Kotputli, Rajasthan. While residents welcomed the cooler weather, farmers deemed the rain during the 'Notapa' period unhelpful, as heat is needed to destroy pests ahead of the Rabi crop season.

A sudden shift in weather brought much-needed relief to Kotputli and its surrounding regions late Friday night, as heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds lashed the area. For the past several days, the general public had been distressed by intense heat and hot winds; however, following the rain last night, the weather turned pleasant, and a noticeable drop in temperature was recorded.

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Farmers' Concerns Over 'Notapa' Rain

While residents felt a sense of relief from this rainfall, which occurred on the fourth day of 'Notapa', farmers, on the other hand, deemed it not particularly beneficial from an agricultural perspective. Farmers explain that during the nine days of 'Notapa,' it is considered essential for the earth to heat up thoroughly. This process destroys pests present in the fields, which proves advantageous for the upcoming Rabi crop season. According to farmers, if the heat remains consistent throughout the 'Notapa' period, it results in a natural cleansing of the fields and helps minimise pest infestations in the crops.

Nevertheless, the rain certainly cooled down the atmosphere and provided the public with respite from the heat. Following the downpour, the weather appeared delightful across the city and the surrounding rural areas. Thanks to the strong winds that blew late into the night, people in many places breathed a sigh of relief from the oppressive heat.

IMD Forecast and Advisory

Meanwhile, the IMD has advised residents to remain cautious, avoid standing under fragile structures or trees during peak squall windows, and prepare for consecutive spells of rain moving into Friday morning. "The prevailing heat wave to severe heat wave conditions is likely to abate from many parts of Northwest India from today; however, it is likely to continue over some parts of Rajasthan, Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh and reduce significantly from tomorrow," the IMD stated.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Meteorology at Skymet Weather, said that the current spell of pre-monsoon rain is tracking significantly stronger than what was witnessed in April or early May. He added that the system, which was initially built along the Rajasthan-Haryana border, is expected to continue impacting the capital through May 30 before shifting toward Gujarat.