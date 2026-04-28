PM Modi, at Sikkim's 50th Statehood Day, accused Congress of delaying development. He inaugurated projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore, called the Northeast 'Ashtalakshmi', and reaffirmed the Centre's 'Act East, Act Fast' policy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked Congress and accused the Opposition party of hindering Sikkim's development in the past. Addressing Sikkim's 50th Year of Statehood celebrations in Gangtok, PM Modi called Sikkim and the Northeast, India's Ashtalakshmi and affirmed the Centre's Act East and Act Fact policy.

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Development and 'Act East, Act Fast' Policy

Prime Minister Modi said, "What the BJP government is achieving now could have been accomplished much earlier. However, successive Congress governments consistently hindered Sikkim's development. For example, the Sivok-Rangpo railway line was approved in 2008-09, but there was no progress on the ground. After the BJP came to power at the Centre, development gained momentum. For the first time, a railway line is set to reach Sikkim." PM Modi, today, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore at the closing ceremony of Sikkim's Statehood celebrations. "Sikkim and the Northeast are not just important parts of our country; they are India's Ashtalakshmi. That is why we are committed not only to the Act East Policy, but we have also resolved to Act Fast for the Northeast. Today, over 30 projects worth crores of rupees have either been inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid. These projects span across various sectors," he said.

PM Hails Sikkim's Tourism Potential

Further, he hailed the tourism sector in Sikkim, attributing it to its floral and faunal diversity. "One of the greatest strengths of our Sikkim is its tourism economy. Sikkim's total area is less than one per cent of the country's total area. However, more than 25 per cent of the country's floral diversity is found in Sikkim. The state boasts more than 500 species of birds, around 700 species of butterflies, lush forests, and the majestic presence of Kanchenjunga. With natural beauty to offer, Sikkim captivates visitors, making them want to return again and again," PM Modi said.

PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Sikkim, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects. He also visited the Swarnajayanti Maitri Manjari Park in Gangtok, witnessing a state-of-the-art, world-class Orchid Experience Centre. (ANI)