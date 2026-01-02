Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to social reformer and freedom fighter Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary, celebrating his legacy and contributions to society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to renowned social reformer and freedom fighter Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary, remembering him as a visionary who dedicated his life to social upliftment, women's empowerment and the removal of human suffering. In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Remembering Sri Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary. He was a true visionary who made relentless efforts to uplift society, empower women and remove human suffering. His emphasis on education and learning was also noteworthy. We remain committed to fulfilling his vision for our nation."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Leaders Across Party Lines Pay Homage

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also paid homage to the reformer, highlighting his enduring legacy. In his post on X, Tharoor wrote, "To serve is to live." Today marks the birth anniversary of the immortal Mannath Padmanabhan. Born on January 2, 1878, in Perunna, he was a towering figure in Kerala's history, a fearless freedom fighter and a dedicated social reformer. Through the Nair Service Society (#NSS), his legacy continues to drive social advancement and quality education for all. Remembering the visionary "Mannam" today with folded hands. His life remains an inspiration for community building and progress, championing education and equality for generations. #MannamJayanthi"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described Padmanabhan as a patriot who worked tirelessly for a just society. Shah wrote on X, "On the Jayanti of Bharat Kesari Mannath Padmanabhan Ji, I bow to the sagacious social reformer. A devout patriot, Padmanabhan Ji dedicated himself to strengthening the highest values of the society in Kerala and paved the way for a fair and equitable society through his lifelong struggle to address social maladies. His legacy continues to inspire us in our efforts to build a united and powerful India."

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrashekhar also offered his tributes, writing on X, "My respectful tributes to Mannathu Padmanabhan - Bharata Kesari, freedom fighter, social reformer, and founder of the Nair Service Society. A great reformer who challenged social inequalities and strengthened community self-respect through organisation and education. His life and legacy continue to inspire generations to pursue reform with conviction, courage, and compassion." (ANI)