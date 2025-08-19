Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the Opposition to support NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan for Vice President. NDA leaders praised his public service with Rajnath Singh managing his campaign and Kiren Rijiju serving as election agent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to the Opposition to support the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan for the post of Vice President. PM Modi said that if all parties agree, the new Rajya Sabha chairman can be elected smoothly through the general committee. He added that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been speaking to leaders of different parties to build consensus. The Vice President of India also serves as the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, which makes the election important for the functioning of Parliament. The PM lauded the enthusiasm for Radhakrishnan's candidature and posted on X, “Participated in the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting in Delhi this morning. Happy to see the enthusiasm in favour of Thiru CP Radhakrishnan's candidature for the Vice Presidency.”

Scroll to load tweet…

PM Modi's support to CP Radhakrishnan

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi met CP Radhakrishnan in Delhi. He later posted on social media, “Met Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji. Conveyed my best wishes on his being the NDA’s Vice Presidential nominee. His long years of public service and experience across domains will greatly enrich our nation. May he continue to serve the nation with the same dedication and resolve he has always demonstrated.”

Scroll to load tweet…

NDA leaders felicitate CP Radhakrishnan

On Tuesday, PM Modi and senior NDA leaders formally felicitated Radhakrishnan during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting at the Parliament Library building. Maharashtra Governor Radhakrishnan, who is now the Vice Presidential nominee, was welcomed by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior leaders. The meeting was attended by several top leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, L Murugan and MPs Sambit Patra and Subhash Barala.

NDA floor leaders show full support

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the NDA was proud of Radhakrishnan’s nomination. “Today NDA Vice-Presidential candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan arrived in Delhi and we had an introductory meeting with NDA floor leaders... We feel very proud that a person like C.P. Radhakrishnan has been named as the NDA Vice-Presidential candidate. All the leaders of the NDA alliance thanked PM Modi... We are hopeful that all the parties will extend support to him,” Rijiju told reporters.

Earlier, an introductory meeting was held at Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s residence, where Radhakrishnan’s name was formally announced. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said the decision was unanimous, with all leaders pledging support.

Nomination process and election date

CP Radhakrishnan is scheduled to file his nomination papers on August 20 at 11 am. Around 160 members are expected to attend the event, with at least 20 proposers and 20 supporters signing the nomination. The election for the Vice President will be held on September 9. If elected, Radhakrishnan will succeed the current Vice President and take on the role of presiding officer of the Rajya Sabha.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will act as Radhakrishnan’s campaign manager, while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will serve as his election agent.

PM Modi highlights Radhakrishnan's background

Prime Minister Modi praised Radhakrishnan for his “dedication, humility, and intellect.” He pointed to his decades of grassroots work in Tamil Nadu and his long record of public service.

Radhakrishnan has served earlier as a Member of Parliament. He also held the posts of Governor of Jharkhand and Telangana, where he was seen as a leader with integrity and administrative experience.

Significance of the NDA's choice

The choice of CP Radhakrishnan is also seen as a political message ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections. By fielding a leader from the state, the NDA hopes to strengthen its presence and appeal in southern India.

The BJP and its allies are aiming for an unopposed election. BJP President JP Nadda and other leaders are reaching out to opposition parties to request their support. Modi’s direct appeal to the Opposition is part of this effort.

Constitutional process

The election of the Vice President is guided by Articles 64 to 68 of the Indian Constitution. According to Article 66(1), the Vice President is elected through proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote system. The voting takes place by secret ballot, ensuring fairness and independence. If consensus is built, the election may be uncontested, paving the way for CP Radhakrishnan’s smooth entry as the Vice President of India. However, the Opposition has yet to announce its stand on supporting the NDA nominee.

(With ANI inputs)