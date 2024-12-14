PM Modi seeks blessings at Bade Hanuman Temple for Mahakumbh 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Bade Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj to perform rituals and seek blessings for the successful organization of Mahakumbh 2025. He performed pujan-archan as the ‘yajman’ of the event and inspected the newly constructed corridor at the temple.

Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 4:20 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Bade Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj on Friday to seek blessings for the successful organization of Mahakumbh 2025. As the ‘yajman’ of this grand event, PM Modi performed pujan-archan, bowing before the idol of Lord Hanuman.

During the ritual, PM Modi offered jalachman, sindoor-lal chandan, naivedya, and a mala. He further lit incense and oil lamps and placed a rudraksha mala at the feet of Lord Hanuman. As part of his prayers, the Prime Minister sought the awakening of Sanatan Shakti, the establishment of Sanatan values, and the protection of Sanatan interests worldwide.

As the Mukhya Archak, PM Modi performed poojan of Lord Bade Hanuman, guided by the temple’s mahant and Shrimath Baghambari Peethadhishwar, Balbir Giri Ji Maharaj. The ceremony included the offering of yagyopaveet to Bade Hanuman and the performance of aarti by the Prime Minister. As a token of blessing, the temple presented PM Modi with a rudraksh ki mala and an ‘angvastra’ from Lord Hanuman. 


The idol of Lord Hanuman at the Bade Hanuman Temple is unique in many ways, embodying profound symbolic meanings. The ‘gada’ in Lord Hanuman’s right hand signifies the destruction of negative traits like desire, anger, greed, attachment, pride, and jealousy.  The presence of Lord Ram and Lakshman on his left shoulder symbolizes their unwavering presence in the devotee's heart. The idol’s wide-open eyes represent ‘jagriti’ (awareness) and serve as a reminder to steer clear of negative thoughts and tendencies.  

Near Lord Hanuman’s right foot is a small idol of his son, ‘Makaradhwaj’, who is known as the protector of ‘adhopatal lok.’ Devotees believe that his presence shields them from downward thoughts and inclinations. Lord Hanuman’s raised left foot signifies the triumph over ‘Ahiravan’ and the journey from lower realms to higher realms. It also inspires devotees to rise above base thoughts and suppress negative tendencies.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the newly constructed corridor at Bade Hanuman Temple during his visit. The first phase of the corridor has been completed at a cost of Rs 38.19 crore. PM Modi reviewed the 3D model of the corridor and received detailed insights into its layout and features.  

Special emphasis was given to facilitating seamless access for the millions of devotees expected during Mahakumbh-2025*. PM Modi analyzed the efforts made to ensure smooth operations and visitor experience.  

Amit Pal Sharma, Vice Chairman of the Prayagraj Development Authority, briefed the Prime Minister on the various aspects of the corridor. Accompanying PM Modi were Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

