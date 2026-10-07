A six-member group barged into a spa and salon in Bengaluru's Vidyaranyapura, threatened employees and demanded money after accusing the establishment of illegal activities. Police said four women and two men demanded Rs 5 lakh and took around Rs 96,000 from frightened staff. The group sought another Rs 50,000 and threatened further action.

Police hunt is on for a six-member group, who barged into a spa and salon in Bengaluru's Vidyaranyapura, assaulted and threatened employees, and demanded money while accusing the establishment of illegal activities. According to a complaint filed with the Vidyaranyapura police, four women and two men entered the Y Salon and Spa on Vidyaranyapura Main Road on the night of October 3.

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Group allegedly claimed to be linked to media

The complainant, a 26-year-old employee, alleged that the group claimed to be associated with the media and an organisation. They allegedly accused the staff of being involved in illegal activities and threatened to report them to authorities, according to The Hindu.

The group initially allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from the management. The complainant said the accused later agreed to take a smaller amount, following which the frightened employees arranged around Rs 96,000 and handed it over.

The group allegedly continued to demand another Rs 50,000, while threatening the employees with further action.

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CCTV footage captures alleged disturbance

CCTV footage from the premises reportedly captured the group creating a disturbance and allegedly assaulting staff members.

The complainant also alleged that the group threatened to post videos on social media to defame the establishment if their demands were not met.

The employees, fearing further threats and possible legal consequences, later approached the Vidyaranyapura police.

Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation to identify and trace the six accused. Further details are awaited.