7 13 Image Credit : Asianet News

FNPO points out the massive pay gap

FNPO highlighted the massive pay gap between Postal Assistants and HSG-I officers across different pay commissions. The ratio dropped from 1:4.2 during the first commission to 1:3 in the second, 1:2.7 in the third, 1:2.1 in the fourth, 1:1.6 in the fifth, and 1:1.7 in the sixth.