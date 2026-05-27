The Assam BJP celebrated the passage of the Uniform Civil Code-2026, calling it a 'historic and transformational reform.' State President Dilip Saikia praised CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and touted the law as a win for women's empowerment.

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam on Wednesday welcomed the passage of the Uniform Civil Code-2026, calling it a "historic and transformational reform," and lauded Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for leading the initiative in the state Assembly. In a statement issued from the party headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan, State BJP spokesperson Devajit Mahanta conveyed the views of State BJP President Dilip Saikia, expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister of Assam and congratulating all 102 NDA legislators for their role in turning the Bill into law on the concluding day of the first session of the Sixteenth Assam Legislative Assembly.

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Saikia said women have, across generations, played a pivotal role in shaping Assam's social, cultural and economic progress, and added that the implementation of the UCC adds a new dimension to the BJP-led government's mission of women's empowerment.

BJP slams Congress's 'anti-women mindset'

Expressing disappointment over the opposition from the Indian National Congress, Saikia alleged that the party has "once again revealed its anti-women mindset" after opposing the "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam" in Lok Sabha and standing against the political empowerment of women. He said, "Such opposition is unfortunate not only for women, but for society as a whole."

'Landmark step toward equality'

Describing the legislation as a landmark step toward equality and social justice, Saikia said it reflects the government's commitment to eliminating discrimination and building a modern, progressive and balanced legal framework. "At the same time, adequate safeguards have been ensured to preserve and respect the distinct culture, traditions and rights of indigenous and tribal communities," he said.

Saikia further stated that under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state has once again set an example in advancing constitutional values, social harmony and progressive reforms. He termed the day a historic milestone that would be remembered in Assam's political and social history.