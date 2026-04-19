After a series of rallies in West Bengal, PM Narendra Modi enjoyed 'Jhalmuri' with locals. He also launched a sharp attack on the TMC government, accusing it of corruption and opposing the women's reservation bill in Parliament.

PM Modi's 'Jhalmuri' Moment

After completing a power-packed schedule of four back-to-back rallies in Purulia, Jhargram, Medinipur and Bishnupur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen unwinding in a light-hearted moment as he relished West Bengal's popular street snack "Jhalmuri" near a small local shop.

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In a brief but warm interaction, the Prime Minister was also seen distributing the traditional puffed rice-based mixture to locals gathered at the spot, drawing considerable attention as the eatery quickly became crowded during his visit.

The small shop contained all sorts of namkeens and mixture packets and was neatly bottled in containers along with the staple "muri" (puffed rice), and witnessed an unexpected surge of visitors amid the Prime Minister's stopover. Modi is dressed in his signature attire: a white kurta, a dark blue pinstriped waistcoat, and a bright red scarf with a white BJP lotus symbol embroidered on it. Surrounding him is an enthusiastic crowd of people, mostly women in the foreground, who are smiling, laughing, and excitedly watching him. Several people in the background are holding up their smartphones to take photos or videos of the moment.

Modi Launches Scathing Attack on TMC

Sharing glimpses of the moment on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote: "In between four rallies across West Bengal on a packed Sunday, had some delicious Jhalmuri in Jhargram." Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi addressed a massive Vijay Sankalp Sabha in four regions, where he launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led government of institutionalising corruption and "Maha Jungle Raj" and alleged party of corruption, issuing what he termed a "last chance" to "goons and syndicates" and asking them to surrender ahead of the 2026 West Bengal elections.

TMC Accused of Betraying Women

PM Modi also lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led party over the issue of women's reservation. The Prime Minister said, "The anti-women TMC must now be ousted from power. The sisters of Bengal must get their rights, security, and opportunities for earning, and this is the BJP's priority."

He further alleged that while the BJP worked to ensure women benefit from reservation provisions from 2029, the TMC opposed the move in Parliament. "The BJP tried to ensure that women start benefiting from reservations from 2029. But the mahila virodhi (anti-women) TMC opposed it in Parliament. The TMC resorted to every kind of deceit and trickery so that Bengal's 33 per cent women could not become MLAs and MPs. Now, Bengal's women must punish the TMC for this sin," the Prime Minister said.

"We want to caution the sisters of Bengal about the misdeeds of the TMC. The TMC came to power talking about 'Ma, Mati, Manush' but the TMC has betrayed the mothers. In the recent past, you also saw in Parliament that the BJP tried to ensure that reservation for women in elections starting from 2029 begins, but the anti-women TMC opposed it in Parliament," he said. PM Modi said the women of Bengal have been deprived of their rights, security, and economic opportunities under the TMC regime, asserting that women's empowerment remains a key priority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).