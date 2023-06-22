PM Modi receives 19-gun salute at the White House as mega ceremony begins: WATCH

PM Modi's US Visit: On Wednesday, PM Modi was received with a grand ceremonial welcome and an impressive guard of honour. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden extended their greetings and ushered PM Modi into a White House adorned with elegant peacock motifs and delicate lotus blooms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday (June 22) welcomed with a 19-gun salute and playing of the national anthems at the south lawns of the White House. Welcoming PM Modi, President Biden said, "We have spent a lot of time together, since I was Vice President. Given the situation of the world, it is essential that India-US work together".

Thanking the US President, PM Modi said, "The ties between India and the US are based on the democratic values. The constitutions of both countries begin with the words 'We the people'. Both nations feel pride in our diversity. In the post-Covid era, the world order is taking a new shape. For global good, world peace and stability, we are committed to working together."

PM Modi's US Visit: 'Honour for 1.4 billion Indians,' says PM Modi on grand welcome ceremony at White House

"India and the US are in the process of eradicating poverty, addressing climate change, extending healthcare and ensuring food security... All this matters for America, for India and for the world... The decisions we make today are going to impact the future," President Biden said.

PM Modi's inaugural state visit to the United States commenced with a significant gesture of diplomacy. Upon his arrival at The White House, PM Modi presented a meticulously handcrafted sandalwood box to US President Joe Biden, while also offering a lab-grown 7.5 carat green diamond to First Lady Jill Biden.

The sandalwood box holds a silver idol of Lord Ganesha, symbolizing auspiciousness, along with a diya, representing the eternal light of knowledge.

PM Modi's US Visit: 'Relationship between US, India is most defining in 21st century,' says President Biden

