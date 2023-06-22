PM Modi's US Visit: 'Relationship between US, India is most defining in 21st century,' says President Biden

PM Modi's US visit: PM Modi and President Biden will have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House before holding high-level talks to further boost the growing Indo-US strategic relations.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday (June 22) welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival at the White House and said that the relationship between the US and India is one of most defining relationships in the 21st century.

Addressing the gathering, President Biden said, "With your cooperation, we have strengthened the QUAD for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Decades from now, people will look back and say that the Quad bent the arc of history for global good."

"India and US are working closely on eliminating poverty, expanding access to healthcare, addressing climate change and tackling food and energy insecurity triggered by the Russian war o Ukraine," President Biden said.

Thousands of Indian Americans and other guests were seen gathered on the White House South Lawn to greet PM Modi, including a private meeting between the two heads of state and a state dinner. PM Modi will also address a joint session of Congress.

Meanwhile, India and US have signed an agreement on AI and quantum technologies. The Indian Quantum universities and entities are welcome to work with Economic Development Consortium of the United States.

The countries are also working together in advanced telecommunication including 5G and 6G technologies. India and US are also working together on Open Radio Access Network (RAN) systems.