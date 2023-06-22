PM Modi's US Visit: 'Honour for 1.4 billion Indians,' says PM Modi on grand welcome ceremony at White House

PM Modi's US Visit: Thousands of Indian Americans and other guests were seen gathered on the White House South Lawn to greet PM Modi, including a private meeting between the two heads of state and a state dinner. PM Modi will also address a joint session of Congress.

US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden on Thursday (June 22) welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival at the White House. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "This grand welcome ceremony at the White House today is an honour for 1.4 billion Indians."

"I have visited the White House many times after becoming the PM. This is the first time the gates of the White House have been opened for the Indian-American community in such large numbers," PM Modi said.

"In the post-Covid era, the world order is taking a new shape. In this time period, the friendship between India and US will be instrumental in enhancing the strength of the whole world," PM Modi said.

"India and US are committed to working together for the global good and peace, stability and prosperity," the Indian Prime Minister said.

"The societies and institutions of both India & US are based on democratic values. The constitutions of both countries begin with the three words "We The People". Both countries take pride in their diversity and believe in the fundamental principle of 'interest of all, welfare of all'," PM Modi further said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that the relationship between the US and India is one of most defining relationships in the 21st century.

Addressing the gathering, President Biden said, "With your cooperation, we have strengthened the QUAD for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Decades from now, people will look back and say that the Quad bent the arc of history for global good."

"India and US are working closely on eliminating poverty, expanding access to healthcare, addressing climate change and tackling food and energy insecurity triggered by the Russian war o Ukraine," President Biden said.

