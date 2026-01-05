PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, and Amit Shah wished veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his 91st birthday. They hailed him as a statesman, intellectual, and nationalist, praising his contributions to education, culture, and strengthening the BJP.

PM Modi, Union Ministers Extend Birthday Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday greetings to former Union Minister and veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. PM Modi said Murli Manohar Joshi is a "respected statesman, towering intellectual and steadfast nationalist" and emphasised his commitment to popularise India's civilisational values and enrich public life. "Birthday greetings to Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi Ji, a respected statesman, towering intellectual and steadfast nationalist. His lifelong commitment to service, especially education, culture and popularising India's civilisational values has enriched public life immeasurably. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," PM Modi said in a post on X. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2008013950382916039?s=20

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended birthday greetings to Murli Manohar Joshi and highlighted the latter's role in strengthening the party. "Warm birthday greetings to senior BJP leader Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi Ji. A respected statesman and scholar, his lifelong service to the nation and role in strengthening the party have left a lasting impact. His vision and experience continue to inspire millions of karyakartas. I pray for his good health and long life," Rajnath Singh said. https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/2008025606458613953?s=20

Extending the birthday greetings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Murli Manohar Joshi played a significant role in expanding the organisation and inspiring the youth towards value-based Indian education. "As a Union Minister, he (Murli Manohar Joshi) undertook inspirational work towards ensuring access to free education for every section of society. I pray to God for his excellent health and long life," he added. https://x.com/AmitShah/status/2007996484328075360?s=20

An Influential Figure in Indian Politics

Murli Manohar Joshi who turned 91 today, has been an influential figure in Indian politics, advocating for a strong, modern India. He was one of the founding members of BJP and served as party's president from 1991 to 1993. He contributed to shaping India's approach to the WTO and Patents regime, and led key initiatives on education and scientific research as Union Minister for HRD and Science & Technology. He introduced reforms like free education for girls and supported welfare programs for women and minorities. His work in the BJP and leadership in various ministries have had a significant impact on the country's development. (ANI)